Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Tuesday remanded three accused of alleged robbery of the senator representing Osun West, Adelere Oriolowo.

The three accused persons identified as Muslim Saheed (aged 38), Kazeem Ganiyu (Aged 43), and Olaleye Olawale (23) were arraigned by the police on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The prosecutor, Mr John Idoko informed the court, “that the three accused person and others now at large on the 24th day of October 2020 at about 7:00 AM at Senator Adelere Adeyemi Oriolowo’s Farm and Residence, Iwo did conspire and armed arm themselves with cutlasses, iron rods, sticks, and other dangerous weapons and rob Senator Adelere Oriolowo ‘m’ of Six Plasma television set, mattresses, kitchen utensils, agro-allied materials, and chemicals imported valued (#2,000,000), dresses, cable network decoders, Deep freezers, Milk Processing machines, Rice Processing machines, Tiling Machines, and other valuables.”

He noted that the offense committed contravene section 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII Vol. 14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The plea of the three defendants was not taken.

Chief Magistrate, Modupe Awodele transferred the case to Iwo Magistrate court and adjourned the matter to 4, November 2020.

She ordered that they should be remanded in Ilesha Correctional Center.