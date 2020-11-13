By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Three persons have been shot dead in different parts of Akure in armed robbery attacks that occurred on Thursday evening.

Among the victims was a commercial motorcyclist who was killed at Ologede junction along Oda Road in Akure.

Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Ayodele Oladimeji, Speaker of Ondo State Youth Parliament, Smith Ikumapayi and one Ariyo Vincent were also attacked by robbers around the Ologede junction, Oda Road, Akure.

They were said to be discussing when two armed robbers attacked them.

Men of the Ondo State Police are yet to be seen manning strategic places in Akure and environs since the #ENDSARS protest.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has however promised to provide all necessary support in terms of both human and logistics aids to security agencies to ensure the safety of residents within the State.

The Ondo Governor who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, described as worrisome spike in crime rate across the State.

Akeredolu noted that security reports at his disposal deserved serious attention.

Akeredolu urged all security agencies to come out and confront what he described as abhorent development.

Among the measures put in place to curtail crimes in the state, according to him, was that all commercial motorcycle operators, otherwise known as Okada, were to operate within the hours of 6 am and 6 pm.

He warned that motorcycles of any defaulters would be impounded.

“That all vehicles with unauthorized tinted glasses are hereby banned from plying the roads. Every of such vehicle without a duly certified permit issued by a relevant security agency shall be impounded.

“Finally, it is pertinent to reiterate that security enhancement and war against insecurity are everybody’s responsibility. While Government and the security agencies play their parts, it is expected that the citizens also support by way of collaborating with the relevant agencies of Government.”