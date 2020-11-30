File photo of a Police patrol van.

The police in Rivers State have arrested three suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Mile 2, Diobu area of Port Harcourt.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni.

He said the suspects were arrested for allegedly detonating dynamite in a church owned by the father of the state governor, Nyesom Wike in the state capital.

Omoni explained that the suspects were in the hospital after sustaining some injuries, adding that they were helping the police in the investigation.

READ ALSO: Without Adequate Weapons, We Remain At The Mercy Of Terrorists – Lai Mohammed

Wike who signed an executive order proscribing IPOB in the state is yet to react to the explosion.

But the police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has begun an investigation into the incident, noting that engineers would come to ascertain the integrity level of the building.

The suspects numbering about five attacked the church around 12 midnight on Saturday.

They were however blocked after men of a local security outfit in the area noticed strange movements and swooped in.

The Assistant Chief Security Officer of the Azikiwe Street Security, Collins Johnbull, while narrating the incident, said one of his men was hit in the process of chasing the suspects and were currently receiving treatment in the hospital.