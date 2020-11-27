By Osagie Otabor, Akure

Three traders, Ikechukwu Chukwu, Obieze Sylvanus and Chidiebere Obi, have been sentenced to death by hanging by an Ondo State High Court.

They were arraigned on a seven-count charge bothering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

The three traders were alleged to have in 2017 raided 11 houses one night as well as terrorise residents around Isolo axis and Adegbola area of Akure

Luck ran out of them where they were sharing their loot at an uncompleted building when men of the disbanded SARS swooped on them and arrested them.

The Prosecution led by State Chief Legal Officer, Bunmi Koyenikan called eight witnesses including some victims of the gang.

In his judgment, Justice William Lamide found the three accused guilty on the seven count charges.

Justice Olamide convicted the three traders based on their confessional



statements and testimonies of their victims.

He sentenced them to seven years imprisonment for conspiracy and death by hanging for armed robbery.