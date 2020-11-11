Faith Nwafor-Abiodun

Natural hair, otherwise known as virgin hair, is the new normal for hair. Some people have decided not to follow trends though.

They are sceptical about the needs for the normal because keeping natural hair can really be exhausting. Let’s not talk about the pain involved in maintaining it.

Well for the brave ones who have decided to damn the consequences and still rock natural hair, here are a few tips on how to make maintaining a natural hair bearable:

(1) Threading.

The good old threading is otherwise known as “Kiko” is an effective way to grow your hair. Perfect for natural hair. But for the pain involved making it, Kiko can be termed “the relaxer for natural hair” because not only does it make your hair grow, it also makes it soft.

The incessant use of threading tends to yield more result. Threading moved from being a compulsory hairstyle for Nigerian kids to be the only form of artificial attachments permitted for some religious group of women and now to being the new gangster hairstyle for anyone who wishes to be in them.

There are now different kinds of modern threading that even “slay queens” can rock in any outfit or at any event. There are different type of materials to also use in case the rubber thread seems old fashioned, like the baby wool and the Brazilian wool.

These hair materials not only make threading less painful, they make the hair last longer. No, it shouldn’t be viewed as old fashioned or meant for a religious sect.

(2) Water

The water they say, e no get enemy and that includes your natural hair. There was a belief that water makes the hair shorter.

Well, recent studies and experiences have countered that belief. On the contrary, water is very good for the hair. Water can be sprinkled on the hair before and after making or combing it.

It makes it easier to handle and manoeuvre. Some things can be added to the water to make it less boring. Conditioner or hair oils. Rice water can also be sprinkled for more effect. Afraid of the smell? Well, that’s why there are hair sprays like oil sheen. To apply hair sprays after making.

(3) Balanced diet.

We are what we eat literally. At the end of each month, our body uses everything we eat to refresh our systems. That’s a fact.

So if you’ve been having unhealthy diets, chances are that you are unhealthy and it also affects the hair.

No matter what products you use for hair growth, if your diet is unhealthy, it affects your hair because your hair is also part of your body so unhealthy eating is a no.

Food like beans, Greek yoghurt, almonds, poultry and vegetables are good for hair growth. Let’s not forget fruits, fruits balance things up. Banana, orange, guava, pawpaw, Apple, Avocado etc. Eating healthy is the core of havin healthy hair.