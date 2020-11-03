The Chairman of Ede North Local Government Area of Osun State, Mr Daud Akinloye, on Monday, refuted allegations that the council secretariat was attacked by looters and that he was kidnapped in the process.

Mr Akinloye noted that the hoodlums in front of the local government secretariat did not attack the place, however, secured it against looters.

Speaking with The Nation in a telephone call, the Council Chairman said: “Nobody attacked the council and I was not kidnapped. That claim is a lie! The last time the council was attacked was on October 24 when looters invaded our premises and carted away items.”

According to the chairman, the thugs identified as Atapara boys and some residents have been ensuring the security of the council secretariat because of the non-availability of policemen in the community since the EndSARS protest snowballed into violence.

Akinloye said: “We have been using thugs since the EndSARS protest turned violent. The hoodlums are in charge, they are in control of the council office, ensuring the security of our belongings. Policemen are not available to rescue people again, it is thugs that are securing people around and they are even providing security for our local government.

“The Atapara boys are the ones who lead other people in the community to send away the looters. They are the ones helping the local government to recover the loot. They are on ground because the police are not answering anybody. The thugs are protecting the local government.

“They volunteered to help in protecting the council property. They are the ones who ensure our security; otherwise, we wouldn’t have come to the office today.”

