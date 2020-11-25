World News

‘Thumb-Stopping.’ ‘Humaning.’ ‘B4H.’ The Strange Language of Modern Marketing.

By
0
‘thumb-stopping’-‘humaning’-‘b4h’-the-strange-language-of-modern-marketing.
Views: Visits 21

The ad business is overrun with buzzwords and acronyms, and some people are saying it’s enough already.

In a Year of No Trade Fairs, Germany Takes It Hard

Previous article

Driver Crashes Car Into Gate Outside Angela Merkel’s Office

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News