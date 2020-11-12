By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com

Published: 17:20 EST, 11 November 2020 | Updated: 17:20 EST, 11 November 2020

Ticketmaster has revealed plans to require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 using a digital health pass for sports fans and concertgoers who want to attend live events.

The event ticketing giant revealed its plans, which are still in the preliminary stages, to Billboard magazine on Wednesday, painting the first picture of what live events might look like by next year.

It followed Monday’s news that Pfizer‘s vaccine candidate had shown 90 percent efficacy in clinical trials, paving the way for a vaccinated world in which large crowds can again attend baseball games, concerts, live theater and other events.

Ticketmaster said that it planned to use tie-ins between its own mobile ticketing app and third party health information companies like CLEAR Health Pass or IBM’s Digital Health Pass to verify vaccination status or negative test results.

SoFi Stadium in California is seen prior to a game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rames on Sunday. Ticketmaster is making plans to require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test for COVID-19 to grant access to live events

‘We’re already seeing many third-party health care providers prepare to handle the vetting — whether that is getting a vaccine, taking a test, or other methods of review and approval – which could then be linked via a digital ticket so everyone entering the event is verified,’ Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich told Billboard.

‘Ticketmaster’s goal is to provide enough flexibility and options that venues and fans have multiple paths to return to events, and is working to create integrations to our API and leading digital ticketing technology as we will look to tap into the top solutions based on what’s green-lit by officials and desired by clients.’

The scheme relies on digital ticketing technology that can prevent a mobile pass from being transferred or resold.

Under the plan, people who purchase event tickets would need to verify either that they have already been vaccinated or tested negative for coronavirus approximately 24 to 72 hours prior to the concert.

The exact timing of the test prior to the event would be governed by regional health authorities.

The plan would use Ticketmaster’s mobile ticketing system (above) and tie in with third-party health data providers to verify vaccination status or negative test results

The screening plan would work in tandem with Ticketmaster’s SmartEvent system

Once the test was complete, the fan would authorize the lab to deliver the results to their health pass company, like CLEAR or IBM, which would verify the fan’s status to Ticketmaster.

Fans who cleared the screening would be granted credentials needed to attend the event, and those who tested positive for COVID-19, or failed to provide test results or proof of vaccination, would be barred from attending.

If the tests were negative, or the fan was vaccinated, the health pass company would verify the attendee’s COVID-19 status to Ticketmaster, which would then issue the fan the credentials needed to access the event.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to an inquiry from DailyMail.com about the plans on Wednesday afternoon.

The screening plan would work in tandem with Ticketmaster’s SmartEvent system, which helps event organizers and fans manage social distancing.

The system’s timed entry tool allows organizers to give fans specific arrival times and entry ways to manage the flow of people into the venue.

It will also provide possible opportunities for contact tracing.