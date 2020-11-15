By Derek Lawrenson for the Daily Mail

Published: 12:45 EST, 15 November 2020 | Updated: 17:49 EST, 15 November 2020

Where on earth in the world of sport would you find the equivalent of what happened to Tiger Woods at the 12th hole yesterday?

It was like seeing Lionel Messi chip a Panenka penalty into the arms of a goalkeeper. Roger Federer suffering three bagel sets to lose at Wimbledon.

Tiger running up a 10? On a par three? It was the worst score on any hole in his entire career.

Tiger Woods hit the worst score on a single hole in his Masters career on Sunday’s final day

Woods needed ten shots to get through the par-three and even found the water three times

The Golden Bell, as the hole is known, is the shortest at Augusta and now it has claimed its most famous name in a very long list of victims.

What happened? Did his back go? Even five green jackets offers no refuge from the cruel beauty of the hole at the heart of Amen Corner.

Ironically, this was the hole where it all started to go Woods’ way last year, on his way to victory. No fewer than four of the other leading contenders — Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari, Ian Poulter and Tony Finau — all found Rae’s Creek. Woods, back then, played for what counts as the fat part of the sliver of green and two-putted to trigger the miracle.

This year? With little on the line, he went for the flag. He came up three yards short and ended up in the creek.

The American was already out of contention at the Masters but the 12th left him four over par

On to the lay-up zone, where his pitch came up a yard short to also suffer a watery fate. Another reload. He wasn’t short this time. He found the back bunker where his ball finished in a horrible spot. That shot squirted back into the water.

By now, this surreal week had taken on a truly bizarre twist. It was hard to comprehend what was happening. For a moment you wondered if he’d take more than the 13 shots a furious Tom Weiskopf needed in 1980, the most in history on this hole.

Mercifully, the next bunker shot from Woods found the green and was followed by two putts for his double digit score. All round the world, millions of golfers were thinking to themselves: finally, a hole where I could have beaten the Tiger.

Sunday’s display on the 12th is the worst score Woods has managed in his PGA Tour career

Social media reacted with shock and horror to Woods’ display on Sunday’s final round

‘I didn’t commit to the right wind and it led to an awful lot of shots,’ said Woods, with lovely humility. ‘It’s like no other sport, these moments where you’re so alone and there’s no team-mate to help you out. You’ve got to go figure it out yourself, and fight. And I did.’

You could say that. It was like those occasions when a fellow competitor had riled him. Like Stephen Ames once did at the WGC Match Play and suffered a 9&8 battering the following day.

This time it was Augusta that quaked as Woods mustered birdie after birdie.

Not for the first time this week, you longed for the patrons and the appropriate accompaniment. Woods birdied five of the last six in all for a 76, including his final hole as the defending champion. His final hole this year.

Watch out Augusta. Tiger never forgets. He’ll be coming for you again next April.