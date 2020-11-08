Timaya Releases Track list For New Album “Gratitude”

Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known by his stage name Timaya, a Nigerian singer and songwriter has taken to social media to release the tracklist of his upcoming album, Gratitude, and what is more surprising? it will have no feature.

The album will be Timaya’s seventh to be released under his label, DM Records. Production on this album is by Yung Willis, Orbeat, Ayzed, Spotless, Wireless Mouth, Chillz, Vibe O, BoomBeatz, Krizbeatz, and Chris Strings.

Earlier in the year, the music guru had spoken for the first time about this album. He also asked his fans if and when he should release it. He said:

Beautiful people, what’s good? Listen. I was supposed to be bringing out my album, titled ‘Gratitude.’ I’ve been waiting for this corona period to get over, but I don’t see that coming any time soon. So what do you want to tell me, should I drop it? I’m asking because I don’t want to look too insensitive, but trust me, I want to drop that album… It’s fire. Tell me what you think, should I drop it or should I wait till after corona?

Many of his fans have also taken to social media after his announcement, stating their eagerness to listen to the new album, while some marvel at the fact that the album has no features.