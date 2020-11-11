By Adeyinka Akintunde

National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has advised all Governors elected on the platform of the party to abolish pension for ex-governors and deputies like their Lagos counterpart Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He said Sanwo-Olu’s plan to end pension for ex-Governors and Deputies in the State was commendable and worthy of emulation.

Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, submitted a bill to Lagos Assembly proposing abolishment of pension payments to former Governors and their deputies to cut cost of governance.

The ex-Lagos Governor, in a series of tweets on Wednesday, commended Sanwo-Olu for the initiative and advised other APC governors to do same.

He thanked the governor over the 2021 “Budget of Rekindled Hope,” which he said would empower the people and rebuild Lagos.

“Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the Y2021 budget which he appropriately christened” Budget of Rekindled Hope”. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

Congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu over the Y2021 budget which he appropriately christened” Budget of Rekindled Hope”. This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State. @jidesanwoolu @followlasg @lshaofficial @ekometa — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) November 11, 2020

“In particular, I would also like to commend the Governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the Pension Law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies.

In particular, I would also like to commend the Governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the Pension Law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies. — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@AsiwajuTinubu) November 11, 2020

“This is a bold and courageous move by Mr. Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”