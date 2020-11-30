Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage, has criticised a Pulse journalist, Motolani Alake, for an editorial piece on her career and a review of her third studio album, “Celia” .

The Pulse article titled “Tiwa Savage’s struggling brand and her hilarious endorsement of ‘Mungo Parking’” was published on Sunday.

Angered by the editorial piece, Tiwa called out the journalist and his media house on Twitter and described the article as pure evil.

The article read in part, “Since 2018, the woman affectionately called ‘Mummy Jam Jam’ by the Nigerian music industry has struggled to impress Nigerians and Nigerian media since her critically-acclaimed EP, Sugarcane.

”After it was released, ‘Celia’ sailed under the radar like a hopeless lagoon playing host to dirtbags.”

The writer also added that Celia had the lowest first week numbers from an analysis of albums by her, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy and Patoranking.

Justifying the opinion piece, the writer tweeted, “In the wake of @TiwaSavage’s inclusion on @TIME’s list of the best albums of 2020 and the twitter storm she created, it feels like the right time for this opinion piece on her brand and the larger issue of ‘Mungo Parking’.”

Responding via her official Twitter, Tiwa blasted the writer, saying, “You know how to diss out but you no fit take am when someone speaks up. Struggling brand ke. Even my son bagged more money than your whole company.”

“ I’m glad you know it’s YOU guys I was talking about. “Because say I quiet no mean say I be fool” – don’t try and turn nigerian media against me to hide your guilty conscience,” she said.

In another Tweet, the singer reminded the writer that he is her fan.

“Guy you came to my house to do interview then you asked for pictures. Bitch you are a fan. fuck you @onemotolani ” Tiwa tweeted.

Celia is Tiwa’s third studio album.

It was released on August 27 by Motown, Island Records, and Universal Music Group.

The album, which was listed as one of the top 10 albums in 2020 by Time Magazine, features guest appearances from Sam Smith, Naira Marley, Stefflon Don, Dice Ailes, Davido, and Hamzaa.

Celia received a mixed-to-positive response from critics.