Toke Makinwa has dragged public commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri by his beards over his comments on divorced women whom he referred to as bleached slay queens with surgically enhanced bodies, in his attempt to raise a certain standard of beauty.

Reno Omokri had posted a tweet hailing Maryam Babangida as one of the world’s most beautiful women and had opined the media project more natural beauties like Maryam instead of ‘force feeding youths stunning photos of bleached divorcee slay queens, with surgically enhanced bodies’.

Maryam Babangida was one of the world’s most beautiful women ever. We need the media to project more natural beauties like Maryam, instead of force feeding youths ‘stunning’ photos of bleached divorcee slay queens, with surgically enhanced bodies!#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets pic.twitter.com/NpCOmwDwdG — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) November 23, 2020

Toke while noting that she wasn’t interested in shots directed at her person but was however speaking up for divorced women, some of whom had to leave terrible marriages with barely their sanity and dignity intact, took to social media to call out the former Special Assistant to former president, Goodluck Jonathan on his obvious misogny.

She noted that being a divorcee was nothing to be ashamed of as life happens and the divorce shaming had to stop. Toke Makinwa reminded Reno Omokri that he could celebrate a version of beauty that was ideal to him without putting another down and asked him not to meddle in women’s business too.

She said, ”Wow, at your age? Your wife and kids must be cringing for you, such an embarrassment. Divorced” is nothing to shame anyone for, life happens. People like you are the reasons why a lot of people stay in unhealthy situations and lose their dignity and In some cases their lives.

“You can celebrate a version of beauty without putting another down, you don’t have to meddle in women’s business too. If you have a daughter I hope she gets the courage to never deal with a man as uncouth as you, stop with the misogyny. I don’t care about shots intended my way, what I do care about is the group of women you singlehandedly insulted with your “Divorcee” comment, to divorce is not a crime, every divorced person has survived something and sometimes getting a divorce is the only option they have

“Enough with the divorce shaming of anyone. I don’t see a divorced man being shamed for living his life after his failed marriage, people like that clown are probably in unhealthy marriages too. God forbid I marry a man who tweets that kind of garbage, sighhh! Everyone has a divorced person that they know, it can happen to anyone, that we divorced and alive should be encouraged, people are dying each day living in unhealthy situations and while I’m not advocating for divorce, if leaving is what you need to do, do it in peace.

“You cannot survive a bad marriage, survive a mental breakdown and then now have to deal with judgement from people who have not walked a mile in your shoes, it should not be encouraged. Someone’s journey does not have to be your cup of tea, that’s ok but you must respect it.”

“Dragging my divorced slay queen naked ass back to my holiday and waking up to the most beautiful view. In my bed and outside my room. Love and light,” Toke concluded

