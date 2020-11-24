World News Tom Brady Passed Twice on One Play. And It (Sort of) Worked. By Victor Mather 9 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 7 When his first pass was blocked on Monday night, he simply tried another. That one counted. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments