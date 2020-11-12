By Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

Foremost ex-militant leader and spiritual leader of Ijaw traditional religion, High Chief Government Oweizidei Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has appealed to leaders of various religious groups to preach love, truth and not propagate heresies for the purpose of extortion and fame.

Tompolo made the appeal during the festival of Bini-Ebi, Ijaw Goddess of Love and Purity, at Ogulagha Kingdom in Bayelsa State.

He admonished religious leaders against use of fear sermons, which he decried as a tool to coerce worshippers and adherents for pecuniary gains.

He noted that tithes, offerings and alms should not be the focal point of religious teachings, but the message of the mother’s love, which he highlighted as an integral aspect of the Godhead that is being neglected.

He added that enforcement of the mother’s love teachings would liberate worshippers, the society from the shackles of fear, anger, hatred, violence and usher in the atmosphere and era of love, peace, understanding and unity of purpose.

He also advised religious leaders to be prudent and truthful to inform worshippers that the nature of God is inherent in every man, and teach them how to harness this potential for the good of mankind, the universe and not to continue to feed them with heresies and imprisoning their minds.

Tompolo further said that one major contributor to the animosity and acrimony breeding among humanity was the too much concentration on the father aspect of the Godhead which he mentioned as judgmental, rigid, strict and decisive.

He added that people should begin to awaken the mother’s love consciousness in them, as the both aspects are needed to serve as a balance.

He prayed for mother’s love upon every household and also prayed for prosperity, tranquility and understanding amongst all and peace to all Nigerians and the world.

Tompolo also advised political office holders to be messengers rather than rulers, urging them to take decisions that would reflect positively on the lives of the masses and not to add to their burdens.

He stated: “Sermons should be about love and not to instill fear in worshippers, what is missing in our lives is the Mother’s love; it is this love that will free the minds of people from anger, hatred, animosity and bitterness

“The Mother’s love aspect of the Godhead is the integral part and the continuous propagation of this message will usher in an atmosphere and era of love and tranquility.

“Religious leaders should all come together to be disciples of these teachings, the focus should not be on alms, tithes and offerings, the focus should be on love.”