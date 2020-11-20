Oladapo Sofowora

IN the league of Black men who are regarded as patriots of Africa, the name Tony Elumelu keeps recurring for prioritizing the welfare and upliftment of African’s high above his shoulders, most especially, the youth demography.

The super dandy boardroom guru’s business conglomerate is present in 20 African countries and key international markets, with over 30,000 people on the employment roll.

The Chairman of Heirs Holding has his hands in different pies of investments that include power, financial services, healthcare, energy, technology, hospitality, and real estate.

In just six years, with heavy investment valued at millions of Dollars, through his entrepreneurial programme, over 10,000 African youths have been empowered by The Tony Elumelu Foundation TEP. The empowered youths can now stand shoulder to shoulder with their peers from other parts of the world. The entrepreneurial programme is aimed at eradicating poverty, illiteracy, high density of migration for greener pasture, Hunger among other salient issues affecting the growth of Africa. His foundation has also partnered with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to bring its proven methodology to an even broader universe capturing the rest of the world.

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa UBA propounded the concept ‘Africapitalism’. This concept is currently redefining national development, making the case for the critical role which the private sector must play in transforming Africa into not just a dependent continent but also an entrepreneurially driven continent where business excellence can thrive devoid of tribalism and nepotism.

For his massive philanthropic contribution to Africa, on Sunday, November 15, he was conferred the Belgium oldest and most important National Honour by the Ambassador of Belgium to Nigeria, H.E. Ambassador Daniel Bertrand at the Belgian House, Abuja.

Elumelu was presented with a royal decoration on the Belgian King’s Day, a symbolic national day of celebration for the Belgian King, with public and private sector leaders witnessing the conferment ceremony. An elated Tony could not hold his joy as he vowed to keep contributing his quote to African excellence through empowering the youth.