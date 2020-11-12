Mario Kart | Image: Nintendo Village

Video games are fun and can be very relaxing. Nothing like pulling out the consoles to play your favourite game after a long day. Interestingly, playing them can also be quite stressful as you try to complete a seemingly impossible heart-jumping task or mission.

A recent study by website BonusFinder – in collaboration with a bunch of real-life sports scientists – has revealed some of the most stressful games. They tasked 14 competitive gamers to play 16 of the most popular game titles at the moment, which included games like Fortnite and Call of Duty and measured their heart rates over the course of a 30-minute play session.

Based on average heart rate increases, these are the 10 most stressful video games:

Mario Kart



(Average Heart Rate – 85)



Mario Kart is a series of go-kart-style racing video games developed as spin-offs from the trademark Super Mario series. The games feature characters from the Mario franchise and other game series competing in races while using various power-ups to gain an advantage.

FIFA 20



(Average Heart Rate – 84)



FIFA 20 is a football simulation video game. It is the 27th instalment in the FIFA series. The game features VOLTA Football, a new mode that provides a variance on the traditional 11v11 gameplay and focuses on small-sided street and futsal games.

Call of Duty | Image: EssentiallySports

Call of Duty (Modern Warfare):



(Average Heart Rate – 83)



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a 2019 first-person shooter video game. The game takes place in a realistic and modern setting. The campaign follows a CIA officer and British SAS forces as they team up with rebels from the fictional country of Urzikstan, combating together against Russian forces who have invaded the country.

Dark Souls III:



(Average Heart Rate – 81)



Dark Souls III is an action role-playing game played in a third-person perspective. Players are equipped with a variety of weapons to fight against enemies, such as bows, throwable projectiles, and swords. It is the fourth instalment of the Souls series and the final instalment of the Dark Souls trilogy.

Fortnite | Image: Epic Games Store

Fortnite:



(Average Heart Rate – 81)



Fortnite is an online video game released in 2017. It is available in three distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine: Fortnite: Save the World, a cooperative hybrid-tower defense-shooter-survival game for up to four players to fight off zombie-like creatures and defend objects with traps and fortifications they can build; Fortnite Battle Royale, a free-to-play battle royale game in which up to 100 players fight to be the last person standing; and Fortnite Creative, in which players are given complete freedom to create worlds and battle arenas.

DOOM:



(Average Heart Rate – 80)



DOOM is a video game series that focuses on the exploits of an unnamed space marine operating under the auspices of the Union Aerospace Corporation (UAC), who fights hordes of demons and the undead. Since its debut in 1993, over 10 million copies of games in the Doom series have been sold; the series has spawned numerous sequels, novels, comic books, board games, and film adaptations.

Fall Guys | Image: Verge

Fall Guys:



(Average Heart Rate – 78)



Fall Guys is a platformer battle royale game. Up to 60 players compete in matches with battle royale-style gameplay. Players represented as jellybean-like figures, move around a three-dimensional playing field, with additional moves such as jumping, grabbing/climbing, or diving to assist gameplay.

Battlefield V:



(Average Heart Rate – 76)



Battlefield V is a first-person shooter video game. The game is based on World War II and is a thematic continuation of its World War I based precursor Battlefield 1.

Street Fighter | Image: Engadget

Street Fighter:



(Average Heart Rate – 75)



Street Fighter is a fighting video game franchise. The first game in the series was released in 1987, followed by five other main series games and various spin-offs. Street Fighter is one of highest-grossing video game franchises of all time.

Among Us



(Average Heart Rate – 69)



Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game. The game takes place in a space-themed setting, in which players each take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, and a predetermined number being Impostors. The goal of the Crewmates is to identify the Impostors, eliminate them, and complete tasks around the map; the Impostors’ goal is to covertly sabotage and kill the Crewmates before they complete all of their tasks.