



A new survey by the Big 7 Travel has revealed the most 50 beautiful places in the world, with only Namibia, Morocco, Tanzania, and Tunisia representing Africa.

The ranking was done from the opinion of 1.5million-strong social audience, mined data from P-interest analysed the most-liked images on its Instagram profile this year.

Taking the top podium spot overall is Torres del Paine National Park in Chile, with the Faroe Islands hot on its heels. The bronze medal goes to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, with the Scottish Highlands, and the Great Barrier Reef both making the Top 10.

Torres Del Paine National Park, Chile is a stunning national park located in Chile’s southern Patagonia. Big 7 Travel said: “From the ancient glacial lakes to the jagged range of Cordillera, from roaming pumas and endless grazing guanaco (a relative of the llama), Torres del Paine is the epitome of wilderness and takes first place for the most beautiful places in the world.”

Faroe Islands: An archipelago of 18 mountainous isles in the North Atlantic Ocean between Norway and Iceland. The Faroe Islands has “everything you could hope for”, according to Big 7 Travel. It boasts “crystal clear waterfalls, rocky cliffs that seem to jut out of nowhere and velvety green hills.”

Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming: This national park is popular with mountain lovers and boasts valleys, lakes, charming cabins and stellar sunsets. Its main draw is the Teton Mountains, which stretch for 40 miles through Wyoming. The tallest is Grand Teton at 13,775ft (4,199m).

Li River, China: This winding river loops past ancient villages, verdant bamboo groves and jagged cliff sides and has been named by National Geographic as one of the world’s 10 watery wonders.

Lake Bled, Slovenia: Located in the stunning Julian Alps, Lake Bled is a place meant for fairy tales, says Big 7 Travel.



Great Barrier Reef, Australia: This coral reef system is the largest in the world and is made up of 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands. Big 7 Travel said in addition to being stunningly beautiful, it’s home to an impressive diversity of species.

Banff National Park, Canada: “A breath-taking alpine meadows, vibrant wildlife and towering forests”, is how Big 7 Travel describes Banff National Park. The sprawling natural area is home to phenomenal lakes such as Lake Louise, Lake Peyto and Lake Moraine.

Sidi Bou Said, Tunisia: This ancient Mediterranean town is famous for its quaint cobblestone streets and brilliant blue terraces. It is described as the hip Tunisian cousin of Greece’s Santorini.

Chefchaouen, Morocco: Blue is the colour in this charming Moroccan city, where the buildings in its old town are drenched in every shade of azure imaginable, says the Big 7 Travel.

Marrakesh, Morocco: The Moroccan city boasts stunning luxury hammams and gorgeous raids with Big 7 Travel adding its architecture is simply breath-taking.

Sossusvlei, Namibia: Translated into English as ‘dead-end marsh’, this salt and clay pan is in Namib-Naukluft National Park – one of Africa’s largest conservation areas. Big 7 Travel explained: “Vast, gigantic waves of orange and red dunes dominate the areas surrounding alabaster-white plains making for one of the world’s most visually stunning areas.”

Serengeti National Park, Tanzania: According to Big 7 Travel, “this African national park is one of the wildest places on Earth. The Serengeti is all you’ve ever dreamed of in the realm of wildlife. Lions, elephants, wildebeest, giraffes and more all sweep the landscape.”

Palawan, Philippines: According to Big 7 Travel, this string of islands in the Philippines is “a fantastic triple treat of diverse wildlife, pristine landscapes and subterranean marvels.”

Kyoto, Japan: Once the capital of Japan, this historic city has countless Buddhist temples, Shinto shrines and pristine gardens. “Kyoto is truly beautiful year-round, but in spring, when the cherry blossoms are in bloom, you’re in for something magical.”

Cliffs of Moher, Ireland: Situated on the Wild Atlantic Way in County Clare, the cliffs soar to over 700ft. Big 7 Travel says: “Few places give that chill-bump-watery-eyes feeling like Ireland’s Cliffs of Moher.”

Uluru, Australia: The 700 million-year-old rock in the middle of the Outback is a pilgrimage for spiritualists, backpackers and nature lovers alike. “The ancient holy site is precious to the local Aboriginal people and carries a cultural and religious significance that is unparalleled.”

Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland: this quaint alpine village “feels like something from Sound of Music” thanks to its “chalet-style houses scattered over verdant green fields.”

