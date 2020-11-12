Agency Reporter

A trader, Hamisu Auwal, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court, Kaduna, for allegedly defrauding his friend of N3.4million.

The police charged Auwal, 42, who lives at no. 8 Kinkino GRA, Tudun Wada, Kaduna, with breach of trust, cheating, and misappropriation.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Chidi Leo told the court that the complainant, Alhaji Aliyu Mamman, lodged a complaint to the commissioner of Police Headquarters Kaduna.

Leo alleged that in September 2017, the defendant introduced the complainant into the business of selling second-hand clothes and materials.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant then deceived the complainant into investing N6.6million in the business.

He further alleged that when the complainant gave the defendant the money, he bought goods of N3.2million and diverted the sum of N3.4million to his personal use.

The prosecutor said all efforts to recover the money failed.

Leo said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 296, 306, and 293 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Magistrate Benjamin Hassan admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Hassan ordered that the surety must be a civil servant not below GL09.

He adjourned the case until Nov. 25 for a hearing.

(NAN)