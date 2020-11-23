A Marine Police officer attached to a company at Abonnema wharf in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Sunday, November 22, allegedly shot dead a 28-year-old man identified as Gospel Gbaraka, PM News reports.

It was gathered that the deceased, was until his death, a security guard attached to Bulk Strategic Reserve Limited, a company located at the Abonnema Wharf area of the state capital while the alleged police officer, one Inspector James, serves at the Marine Base Police Station in the city.

Eyewitnesses claim that Inspector James shot Gbaraka dead with his AK 47 assault rifle.

Comrade Legborsi Yamaabana, Rivers State Ethnic Youth Leader, who confirmed the incident in a statement shared photos of the deceased’s father weeping after seeing his body, while demanding for justice and thorough investigation into the killing.

The statement reads;

“The Ogoni Youth Federation (OYF) worldwide today Sunday 22nd November, 2020 received a distressing and shocking news of the extra-judicial murder of one of its youths and shining lights, Mr. Gospel Gbaraka at the hands of a gun-wielding member of the Nigerian Police Force, one Inspector James, serving at the Marine Base Police Station in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, now being detained at the Mile One Police Station.

“Late Gospel Gbaraka, prior to being untimely cut short through the barrel of a gun was a 28 year old native of Gwara Community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State and a Security Staff with Bulk Strategic Reserve Limited, a company located at the Abonnema Wharf area of Port Harcourt.”

“Gospel Gbaraka was on duty at his security post this morning. There were no altercations, riot or crisis situation at the company involving groups of persons requiring the use of live bullets to disperse crowds, neither was there any existing problem between the deceased and Inspector James.

“Eyewitness accounts state that Inspector James mistakenly or deliberately discharged his AK 47 assault rifle and thereby killed Mr. Gospel Gbaraka in cold blood.

“As a youth body, we are incredibly pained that the life of this young man has been taken, particularly now that Nigeria is at a crossroad and the world has been awoken to the demands of #EndSars protesters whose focal point is to end the recurring decimal of police brutality and extrajudicial killings. This is one of too many as other Ogoni sons/daughters have been killed by the Nigerian Police in like manner.

“The Ogoni Youths immediately demand for justice over the life of Gospel Gbaraka. We call on the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command to cause an investigation into this horrific incident and ensure that the erring officer is prosecuted and brought to book. The family of the deceased, at least deserves the consolation that their son’s life was not wasted unjustifiably for nothing.

The deceased father, Innocent Gbaraka, a 62-year-old retiree from Gwara community in Khana Local Government Area, said he didn’t have any more reason to continue living after his son’s death. Gbaraka has threatened to end his life if the killer of his only son was not brought to book.

