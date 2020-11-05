President Muhammadu Buhari meets with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria at the State House in Abuja on November 5, 2020.

Authorities are making strong and transparent efforts to address the rogue elements of the Nigeria Police Force, the President said on Thursday.

President Muhammadu Buhari, however, warned that his administration would not allow anybody or group to threaten the peace in the country or sabotage their efforts.

“The Nigeria Police Force will also undergo much-needed reform that covers welfare, working conditions, and code of conduct. That will usher in a more professional workforce,” he was quoted as saying in a statement by his media adviser, Femi Adesina.

The President made the remarks when he received a delegation of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the State House in Abuja.

He stressed the imperative of support of traditional rulers in his administration’s determination to address the demands of the country’s youths, following the #EndSARS protests.

President Buhari assured the royal fathers that the government has heard the loud cries of the young Nigerians and was already attending to their concerns.

“To succeed in all of this, we would require your support and voice to help amplify the message.

“Your proximity to the people places you in a unique position to communicate and ensure that our response is targeted and impactful,” he said.

The President, who described the role of the traditional rulers as guardians of the nation’s traditional values and culture as most critical, urged them not to compromise their neutrality, saying that was what significantly conferred on them, their moral authority and legitimacy.

According to him, his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, will lead senior government officials to various parts of the country and directly engage with the monarchs as part of this process and will report back to him on their various perspectives.

“I want to once again thank you for the role you all have played to calm down our youth with wisdom and authority. By instilling hope and keeping the peace, you have rendered the country great service,” President Buhari said.

Admitting the enormity of the nation’s challenges and growing youth population, President Buhari hinted at the steps being taken by his administration.

He said, “There is no hiding place regarding how we should address insecurity concerns, youth unemployment, job creation, boosting industrialisation, and preparing for a transition into a digital economy.”

At the meeting, remarks were made by the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on behalf of the other traditional rulers.