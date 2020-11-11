SINGAPORE—Asian financial centers Singapore and Hong Kong will allow quarantine-free air travel between them to begin this month, a move seen as a breakthrough in the region where concern about new waves of coronavirus infections has significantly slowed negotiations for such travel bubbles.

The long-awaited deal between the cities—which have both reduced the pathogen’s spread within their borders to low levels—requires passengers to take coronavirus tests. But it is less onerous than other Asia-Pacific pacts that are largely…