World News Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert Bring Levity to Election Specials By Trish Bendix 7 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 5 The late night hosts weighed in on race results with special guests on their one-hour election specials. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments