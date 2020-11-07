Morocco Maduka

Tributes have continued to pour in for the minstrel music maestro, Chukwuemeka Edward Maduka, popularly known as Emeka Morocco, who passed on recently at the age of 76. Though the cause of his death is yet to be made known.

The news of his demise was made known by the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) Governor, Anambra State chapter, Hon Ikem Mazeli, who described Ozonweluibe as an active member of PMAN and the leader of the Southeast zone until his death.

“With heavy heart of sorrow, we the entire Anambra State PMAN announce the exit of a music legend, Dr. (Prince) Morocco Maduka…Ozonweluibe. He passed on this afternoon, Thursday, October 29, 2020. Arrangements as regards his planting to mother earth will be communicated to all of us later. One love,” Mazeli wrote in statement.

Meanwhile, PMAN National President, Pretty Okafor in a statement issued by on Friday, October 30, a copy of which was made available to The Guardian, the musicians umbrella body said it’s closely consulting with the family of late music legend through the PMAN Governor Anambra state chapter and shall keep the public posted as events unfolds.

Musicians and music lover who are familiar with Morocco’s music have also paid their tribute to legend.

Rapper Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor, who is better known as Illbliss or Dat Ibo Boy in a tribute he posted on his Twitter handle wrote: “Rest in perfect peace Morocco! Legend! Your contributions to our sound in the east will never be forgotten… Je Ofuma daddy.”

For music man, Felix Duke, the late Morocco Maduka was a legend in his own right as he played his part and contributed his quota to development of the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Speaking to The Guardian via the telephone, Duke said: “He made impact, his songs are evergreen; he is somebody we will live to remember just like every other legend. One thing about legends is that they don’t die as their works or legacy lives.”

“For those in the entertainment circuit, their songs don’t die, rather they are evergreen. If you play such song or songs in 20 years time, they will still be relevant and make meaning to the listener’s ear. So Morocco didn’t die, rather he transited to high realm for those of still living to continue in the space,” he added.

Expressing shock at the news of Morocco’s death, Hiplife singer, Chinedu Okoli, better known by his stage name Flavour N’abania or simply Flavour and rapper, singer cum producer, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known as Phyno or Ezege have also paid tributes to the late maestro during an Instagram live show.

“Respect to our senior man, may his soul rest in perfect peace. I met him so many times; his death came as a shock to me, but God knows best. He is the last of his breed that sang good songs, may his soul Rest in Peace. He is a serious legend. May God accepts his soul,” Flavour prayed.

Describing Morocco as a great inspiration to him, Phyno said it’s sad that the musician passed away being the last of his peers.

“That man inspired me a whole lot through his songs, especially the highlife part of me; I played most of his songs growing up. He is a true legend; I even had to put him on my insta story just to pay homage as well. Morocco is the last on that level; Oliver De Coque, Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe have all died and he is the last of that breed. May his soul rest in peace.”

Both entertainers urged their Nigerians from the Southeast to pay homage to the late Morocco. “If you are Igbo represent where you’re from even if it is to go to Google to get his pictures to put on your Instagram stories, Facebook or WhatsApp. Do it and pay homage, let other people know that we have someone that died. Repost him he is worth it,” Phyno said.

Following in the rapper’s appeal, Flavour N’abania said, “I urge all the Igbo people our own is our own, anywhere you are if it is to post his pictures to show respect, anything you can do again to show respect do it.”

Idoko Fidelis Maskot wrote on Facebook: “Father, father, we shall not forget you because you have given us much to remember.”

Pained by the news of the music maestro’s demise, Celestine Chidi Madu also on Facebook wrote: “chai! ifemelu…. rest in peace eze egwu ekpili uwa by onye melu ike ya olaa.”

Prince Sweetdarling Darling, another Facebooker wrote: “It’s a pity, all the big musicians in Anambra are all going.”

Born 1944 in Ukwulu, Anambra State, the music maestro was regarded as a bridge between the old guide and the new breed. He waxed strong on the career path that offered him fame and fortune despite his advancement in age.

Although Morocco did not invent Ekpili music, he is regarded as the genre’s king. He is acclaimed the innovator of the modern day Ekpili music, as it is both life and passion to him. He celebrated his 60th anniversary on stage last month, precisely on October 23 and 24, in Awka.

His tireless effort to promote and preserve the music is notable, as he has 120 albums to his credit. It was for his perseverance that people now identify with Ekpili across the borders of the Southeast zone.

Some of his famous tunes include Ojemba Enwe Ilo, Echi di ime, Amara onye bu onye, Enenebe Ejeolu, Akalaka, South Africa Dynamic Friends Club, Egwu, Tribute to Oliver De Coque, Emeka Morgan, Mayo Port-Harcourt, Prince Morocco – Ubannesse Special, Money Palaver, Ugo Charu Acha Medley and Igbo Star.