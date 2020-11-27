The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operations Whirl Stroke and Accord have arrested eight bandits and eliminated three in different operations in Benue, Nasarawa, and Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Enenche said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke eliminated three bandits in an encounter around Asogo village in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue.

He said the operation was conducted following credible intelligence on the hideout of some notorious elements who were alleged to be terrorising the area.

He disclosed that one locally made pistol and 11 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition were recovered during the encounter.

Enenche also said that troops of Sector 111 arrested two suspects who were believed to be behind recent clashes between herders and farmers in Atiyagiso community in Doma LGA of Nasarawa State.

He said the suspects -Mr Abdulkareem and Mohammed Sani, confessed to their involvement in the crime, adding that they had been handed over to the police for further action.

The Coordinator also disclosed that the troops of Operation Accord arrested six youths at Zurmi LGA of Zamfara following credible intelligence on the movement of suspected bandits in the area.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that two of the suspects were confirmed to be bandits, while two others were suspected to be new recruits into the camp of a notorious bandit known as Turji.

According to him, further search on their phones showed pictures of suspects practicing weapon handling.

“The suspects confessed to be bandits as alleged and are currently are in custody for further action.

“Troops have continued to dominate the general area with aggressive patrols to deny bandits freedom of action.

“The general public is thus encouraged to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies will not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones,” he said.

