Agency Reporter

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of ”Operation Fire Ball” have eliminated eight terrorists of Boko Haram and Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) in recent encounters in the North East.

The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, in a statement on Tuesday, said that ”Operation Fire Ball” was a subsidiary operation under ”Operation Lafiya Dole”.

Onyeuko added that the troops also rescued a woman and three children as well as recover large cache of arms during the encounter across the theatre of operation.

He disclosed that the troops had between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 thwarted attempt by Boko Haram/ISWAP to infiltrate Buni Gari town in Yobe and eliminated five of the insurgents.

According to him, troop recovered one fabricated (VBL) Armoured Personnel Carrier, one Gun Truck, one NSVT Anti Aircraft Gun, one QJC Anti Aircraft Gun, one Rocket Propelled Grenade Tube, one PKT gun, one GPMG, one QJC Extra Barrel, six AK47 rifles, 311 rounds of 7.62mm NATO Ammunition from the encounter.

Onyeuko also disclosed that that troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Miyanti in Bama Local Government Area of Borno, destroyed terrorists’ hideout and rescued one woman and three children on Nov. 8.

He added that two bicycles and other items were recovered from the fleeing insurgents.

According to him, on Nov. 3, troops of Army Super Camp 7 deployed in Bama, successfully thwarted a suicide attempt on their camp.

“The vigilant troops sighted and neutralized the lone female suicide bomber before she could detonate her vest.

“In another development, troops of Army Super Camp 11 deployed at Gamboru on Nov. 3, killed Boko Haram terrorists and forcing others to flee with possible gunshot wounds.

“Resulting from the encounter, the troops captured one AK 47 Rifle and 2 Boko Haram terrorists flags,” he said.

The military spokesperson commended the troops for their resilience, doggedness and commitment to the war against insurgents in the North East and urged them to continue to build on the successes.

He also assured the people of the determination of the military to finally rout out the remnants of the Boko Haram Terrorists /ISWAP terrorists from their enclaves.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, said the launching of “Operation Fireball,” is the final onslaught against Boko Haram insurgency.

He said the new operation would be extended to insurgents’ hideouts of Sambisa Forest, Mandara Mountains and the Lake Chad region. (NAN)