By Precious Igbonwelundu

Troops of operation Fire Ball have killed seven suspected Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and rescued a woman and three children in operations carried out on Sunday and Monday, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) said Tuesday.

It said the troops also destroyed gun trucks belonging to the criminals as well as recovered cache of arms and ammunition.

According to a statement by acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, the terrorists suffered major casualties as troops continued aggressive and responsive posture aimed at routing remnants of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province from all identified enclaves in the north east.

He said on November 7 and 8, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade located at Buni Gari in Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State killed five marauding terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the town.

“The gallant troops of the Brigade who were on high alert fought relentlessly forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray due to the troops’ superior firepower. Nevertheless, the unrelenting troops gave a hot pursuit and inflicted heavy casualties on the fleeing insurgents.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists were neutralised while one fabricated (VBL) Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), a BHT gun truck, one NSVT anti-aircraft gun, one QJC anti- aircraft gun, a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) tube, a PKT gun, a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), one QJC Extra Barrel, six AK47 rifles and 311 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition NATO (links). “Further exploitation is being carried out as the resilient troops continue to dominate the area with aggressive patrols.

“Relatedly, on November 8, troops of 151 Task Force Battalion deployed at Special Response Area Miyanti in Bama LGA of Borno State while on fighting patrol made contact with a pocket of Boko Haram criminals.

“The gallant troops instinctively engaged the criminals with heavy volume of fire and consequently destroyed their hideout. The troops further rescued one woman and three children unharmed from the criminals. Two bicycles and other items were recovered from the fleeing insurgents,” he said.

Onyeuko said troops of Army Siper Camp 7 in Bama, Borno State, foiled a suicide bomb attempt on their camp on November 3, adding that a female suicide bomber was detected and neutralised before she could execute her mission.

“In another development, troops of Army Super Camp 11 deployed at Gamboru on 3 November, conducted a robust Clearance/Fighting Patrol to clear suspected Boko Haram criminals hideouts at Bulama Lumbe and Ndufu Villages.

“The gallant troops came in contact with the criminals and engaged them with heavy volume of fire neutralising two Boko Haram criminals and forcing others to flee with possible gunshot wounds. The troops captured one AK47 rifle and two Boko Haram terrorists’ flags.

“The troops of Operation FIRE BALL are hereby commended for their resilience, doggedness and commitment exhibited during the above encounters. They are equally encouraged not to rest on the successes so far achieved but build on them,” he said.