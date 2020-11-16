Agency Reporter

Troops of Operation Fire Ball have overran some Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and arrested their Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) makers in the Northeast, it has been learnt.

A statement on Sunday by the acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, said the troops, operating under Operation Lafiya Dole, have continued aggressive clearance operations to identified terrorists’ enclaves.

Onyeuko said the troops, on November 11, embarked on an aggressive fighting patrol to clear Boko Haram elements in Ladantar Village, Borno State, following credible intelligence.

According to him, items recovered include one box of service tools and one gas cylinder suspected to be for making IEDs.