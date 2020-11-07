MEXICO CITY—Tropical Storm Eta churned toward Cuba following a slow journey across Central America that brought widespread flooding and landslides that destroyed roads and homes and killed dozens of people from Panama to Mexico.

Eta regained tropical storm strength Saturday over the Caribbean Sea. The center of the storm was about 50 miles from Grand Cayman around 1 p.m. EST, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles an hour, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

The storm is expected to reach Cuba Saturday night and approach southern Florida late Sunday or early Monday.

Cuban authorities declared a state of alert for several provinces, and prepared for the evacuation of people from coastal areas, state media said.

Eta made its first landfall Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane in northeastern Nicaragua, where it destroyed homes and infrastructure and left at least two miners dead in a landslide. It crossed Honduras as a tropical depression before moving back out to sea on Thursday.

The heavy rains from the slow-moving system brought destruction across the region, making it the most devastating since Hurricane Mitch left thousands dead in 1998.

Rescue workers prepared to a mission in Queja village, Guatemala, on Saturday.



Photo:



esteban biba/Shutterstock





Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday that as many as 150 people were feared dead or missing, mostly in the central Guatemala village of Quejá where homes were buried in a mudslide.

At least 13,000 families have lost their homes and all of their crops, and the number is bound to increase, he said on Saturday as rescue teams continued efforts to reach stranded communities.

Rescue efforts continued in Honduras, where more than 18,000 people have been evacuated since Thursday from the Sula valley, one of the country’s economic engines near the Caribbean coast, with cities including San Pedro Sula and the port of Puerto Cortés.

Local authorities had confirmed the deaths of 21 people in Honduras, although the government’s disaster-management agency said it could only confirm eight, the Associated Press reported.

Newsletter Sign-up WSJ Pro Emerging & Growth Markets Our weekly review of key news affecting frontier and small emerging markets.

In Panama, authorities said at least eight people were killed and 68 missing as a result of flooding and mudslides, local media reported.

Flooding and mudslides have also hit parts of southern Mexico, which had already received rain from the passage of Tropical Storm Gamma and hurricanes Delta and Zeta across the Yucatán Peninsula in October.

Civil-protection authorities in the Mexican state of Chiapas reported 19 deaths as of Friday. At least five rivers broke their banks, more than 900 homes were flooded, and more than a dozen roads cut off by mudslides, they said.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador canceled a trip to the northeast of the country and flew to Saturday to Tabasco, his home state, to oversee the government response to floods that are forcing thousands from their homes.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com