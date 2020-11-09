The Pastor-in-Charge of Divine Shadow Church Daudu, Uhembe Jacob, has been killed by angry youths over his alleged complicity in missing male organ in the community.

For about two weeks now, Daudu has witnessed massive protests against the pastor over the alleged missing male genital organ.

Daudu is a satellite town on the Makurdi- Lafia federal highway predominately inhabited by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) owing to herdsmen attacks on farmers in Guma and Logo local government areas in Benue.

Youths in the area, last Tuesday, went on a rampage and set the house of Pastor Uhembe Jacob ablaze after they accused him of being the brain behind the missing organ.

Residents told The Nation that he was one of the syndicates acting as a pastor to pray and heal those who had their organs removed.

While the burning of houses was going on, Pastor Jacob attempted to escape in his vehicle, however, as he drove towards the Lafia road in Nassarawa state, youths caught up and killed him.

His body was found in the bush on Friday.

There is tension in the community as some residents loyal to the pastor staged a peaceful demonstration on Sunday while displaying his poster.

Meanwhile, the Benue Police Command has deployed the anti-riot team to forestall a break down of law and order.

Confirming the lynching of the Pastor, Police spokesperson, DSP Kate Aneene, said an investigation has commenced.

