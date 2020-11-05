By Ogochukwu Anioke, Abakaliki

A mob has lynched the driver and conductor of a water truck after their vehicle crushed five pupils to death in Ebonyi.

The incident happened in Oshiri in Onicha Local Government Area on Monday.

Police spokesman, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.

“On Monday through a distress call, the DPO of Onicha was contacted that an accident happened killing five school children and angry youths attacked the driver and killed him,” Odah, said in a statement.

“The driver, Ewa Innocent, is from Ameka Ikwo while the conductor, Ojim Danis, is from Agharazo, Iyiemgu Izzi.”

Read Also: One dead as overloaded truck crashes in Lagos

The children, The Nation learnt, were students of St Michaels Schools, Oshiri.

A source in the community said the accident, which has thrown the community into mourning, happened at Onu Nworiegu, Oshiri.

The water truck allegedly belongs to a company known as C- Sagas project Nigeria Limited.

The children from Amaokpara village in Oshiri were said to be returning home from school when the truck ran over them on the road.

The Nation further learnt the driver fled after crushing the students but youths of the area chased and caught up with the truck at Onicha Igbeze, a neighbouring community.

They immediately lynched the driver and the conductor.

Odah said the children, the bus driver and conductor were confirmed dead by a doctor in the hospital.

According to her, the corpses of the driver and conductor were recovered and deposited at Onicha general hospital.

She said nobody had turned up to claim the bodies.

Odah urged motorists to drive more carefully during the ember months.

“The CP is mourning and commiserates with the family. I want to warn road users to drive with care because this is ember month. We have lost a lot this year,” she said.