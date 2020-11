US President Donald Trump golfs at Trump National Golf Club on November 7, 2020 in Sterling, Virginia. – Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, US media said November 7, defeating Donald Trump and ending a presidency that convulsed American politics, shocked the world and left the United States more divided than at any time in decades. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP)

Donald Trump returned Sunday to his golf course in a Washington suburb, a day after news media announced his defeat in the presidential election at the hands of Democrat Joe Biden.

For his part, the former vice president attended Mass along with family members at a Catholic church near his home in Wilmington, Delaware, as he regularly does.

Trump was also golfing at his course in Sterling, Virginia on Saturday when US networks declared that Biden had definitively amassed the electoral votes needed to be sworn in as president on January 20.

The president has yet to concede or congratulate Biden; rather, he again on Sunday posted messages on Twitter to suggest, with no evidence, that the election had been “stolen.”

As his motorcade headed to Sterling, protesters along some streets held signs hostile to him.

Upon his arrival, reporters saw two people greeting him with “Trump 2020” signs while two others carried signs reading “Orange Crushed” and “Trumpty Dumpty Had a Great Fall.”

News of Biden’s victory brought thousands of joyous supporters to the streets of American cities on Saturday.