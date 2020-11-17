WASHINGTON—President Trump asked his advisers during an Oval Office meeting Thursday about potential military options for striking an Iranian nuclear site after a United Nations agency disclosed that Tehran had expanded its supply of low enriched uranium, officials familiar with the meeting said.
Mr. Trump was dissuaded from pursuing those options by several senior advisers, who argued that a military action could lead to a broader conflict in the region just as the president is trying to end wars in Afghanistan and Iraq,…
