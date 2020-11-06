United States (US) Donald Trump’s campaign said Friday that “this election is not over” as his challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the cliffhanger White House race.
“This election is not over,” a statement from campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said while making further allegations of irregularities.
“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” it said.
