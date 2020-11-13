New York State’s Attorney-General is pushing ahead with an investigation into tax records from the family of the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer as part of a probe into President Trump’s company, reports on Thursday revealed.

The investigation is part of a probe into the president’s company. The probe of Trump’s Organization involves the financial records from CFO, Allen Weisselberg’s son and ex-daughter-in-law, a person familiar with the matter Reported.

The office will examine the records with the hopes of getting more information about the organization’s operations and tax strategies.

This is a follow up into its civil investigation of whether the company falsely reported property values to get loans and/or tax benefits.

The report added that Trump’s Organization manager, Barry Weisselberg and his ex-wife, Jennifer Weisselberg, received benefits including free rent for years in a company-owned building near Central Park. For four years, Barry and Jennifer Weisselberg’s tax returns did not include the taxable income from the free rent, as required.

They also allegedly used the business’ accountant for personal tax filings.

Speaking to a news outlet, legal experts said that the perks could cause tax liabilities for the Weisselbergs and/or the Trump Organization.

Mary Mulligan, a lawyer for Allen Weisselberg, declined to comment to ”The Hill “on the many falsehoods and inaccuracies in the Bloomberg News.

