Trump has just clinched the entire 38 electoral votes in Texas by defeating Biden in popular votes cast.

By winning the state of Texas, the Republicans has shattered Biden’s hope of being the first Democrat to win the state since 1974.

Until Tuesday, election polling has consistently put Texas up for grabs, with Democrats standing a good chance.