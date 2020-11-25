The American government has announced that Nigeria has been excluded from countries whose nationals would be required to pay as much as a $15,000 bond as a condition for a visa to the U.S.

It would be recalled that the President Trump administration had on Monday made it mandatory for nationals of some countries, with a huge chunk from Africa, to post a refundable bond of a minimum of $5,000 and a maximum of $15,000, to enable them to secure a visa to travel to the U.S.

The programme which targets countries whose nationals, including tourist and business travellers, are notorious for overstaying their visa to the U.S., is expected to run for six months, that is, from December 24 to June 24,

According to authorities, the bond is aimed at discouraging foreign nationals from overstaying the visas.

In a statement on Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria said: “Nigeria is not included in this six months pilot program.”

Twenty-four (24) countries, including 15 African countries, would be affected by the new programme, Reuters reports. The countries listed include Democratic Republic of Congo, Liberia, Sudan, Chad, Angola, Burundi, Djibouti and Eritrea as being among the countries that would be affected.

Other listed include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Iran, Syria, Laos and Yemen.

