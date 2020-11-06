hardball

Who would have thought an American president would throw election night tantrums, and want to collapse the process, in a despicable bid to cling on to power?

Well, Donald Trump, sitting American president, just pulled off that infamy! Had it been elsewhere, the Western media would be buzzing and sizzling with mocking and condescending pieces, lamenting the rape and slaughter of democracy! Now that Trump, Uncle Sam’s very own is the culprit, what’s going to happen?

Somebody, with biting sarcasm, claimed: Trump, 3rd World’s gift to America! Really? Hasn’t his very act, the attempt to brutally game the system for own selfish pleasure, proved that humans are basically the same everywhere — 1st, 2nd or 3rd world — and that it’s only feared sanctions that keep folks at bay?

Nigerians, ever so witty in such circumstances, are even recommending “Orubebe-ism” to Trump, in his cause to crash easily the most cherished institution in American — and western — democracy: periodic elections and the sacred duty to respect their results. But Trump would have none of such nonsense!

By the way, you remember good, old Peter Godsday Orubebe, the feisty fella that tried to push former President Goodluck Jonathan’s democratic right to thumb his nose at democracy? That’s right! Some folks are now recommending his expertise to embattled President Trump! Orubebe-ism to the rescue!

Not a few have also recommended Nigeria’s experience in “inconclusive elections” to Presdent Trump, though how he would apply it on the different secretaries of state, in America’s 50 states who take care of polls and polling (contrasted Nigeria lone central electoral czar for national elections), is not clear.

Well again, no tears from here. Had it been in Africa or general Asia or even China that a president is doing the shameful gymnastics Trump is now doing, the western media would have been beside themselves.

Still, in fairness, America’s mainstream and liberal media, projected and seriously warned about Trump’s electoral disgrace, months and months before. Even at the virtual eve of November 3, CNN and others took the president to task at his reported threat to declare himself winner, if he felt he had a lead on election night, even if the process was still on. But he denied such intentions.

Yet, bang! That was it on election night: that very nightmare played itself out — the president, all bluster, little proof, declared himself winner and wished vote-counting would stop, and he be awarded a second term!

Previous, he had, at every turn, told his mega rallies, despite strict warning against such, as COVID-19 protocol, that a crucial plank of voting in COVID-19 season, was a grand fraud. Instead of him to tell his red “ECOMOG” to take advantage of in-mail voting, he thought he was prompting them for an election-day assault that would shock and awe!

Well, it turned out the Joe Biden Democratic Party strategy, of early and in-mail voting, eventually triumphed! As it were, as he was crushing on his red “ECOMOG” at ill-advised mega rallies, long queues in swing states were voting him out — with vicious margins!

Let Trump wail as much as he likes. To be sure, he is one of the most flawed humans in public places in history — certainly, one of America’s most inglorious presidents. Ironically by this disgrace, and he is actively cementing his place in the garbage of American presidential history — just as well!

Though Trump has no shame, the shame is America’s. How low has Uncle Sam fallen, and Abraham Lincoln’s party — the Grand Old Party (GOP) — aided and abetted that fall!