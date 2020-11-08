By Alade Fawole

For nearly four years since January 20, 2017, America has been saddled with a fatally flawed character, a wrong man for the job of leader, a huge liability and an embarrassment, a man whose entire life has been one huge Ponzi scheme, as President of the most powerful nation on the planet! How did this happen? How is this possible in a country often touted as a nation of politically enlightened, advanced and sophisticated people, that a spiritually depraved person could win an election, a presidential election for that matter?

Since the day he was sworn in, Trump has been nothing but an embarrassment to America and a huge liability to the rest of the civilized world. Instead of making America great again as he promised in electioneering campaigns, he only succeeded in turning America into a badly fractured country, breaking its democratic system by removing all its guardrails, delegitimizing its time-honoured electoral system, fatally hobbled its institutions, shamelessly demonized and humiliated career civil servants for doing their job, ruined America’s reputation and prestige and made that proud country the laughingstock of the civilized world. He is the archetypal democratically-elected anti-democrat, the fascist that stepped out of the closet once he got to power. Had he been a third world dictator it would not have raised eyebrows at all. But as it turned out he makes even third world brutes and tyrants seem sophisticated by comparison. He has changed America so spectacularly for the worse than for the better. He recklessly repudiated every domestic and foreign policy that had Barack Obama’s signature on it, not because they are not good but out of sheer undisguised contempt for his person. To get back at Obama and undo all his accomplishments, Trump acted as a wrecking ball gone rogue. No institution is too sacred to subvert, no private person or public official is too big or too small for name-calling and ridicule, attack, derision and humiliation. Remember his twitter storms against Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate activists, and how he tried to ridicule her for being named Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” in December 2019.

Happily, the end of the Trump nightmare is dawning, his loss of the presidential election is technically the beginning of the end of the nightmarish four-year term for the world. While many would justifiably lament Biden’s electoral walloping of incumbent US president Donald Trump, there are also many countries and territories that can’t wait to see this thoroughly detestable narcissist out of the White House. As a person, he is a disagreeable person, as president, he is not much liked around the globe. Other world leaders are forced to relate with him with civility only because of the important place the US occupies in global affairs. There may be mixed reactions in a few countries such as Russia and China for whom Trump had been a valuable weapon to disrupt, destabilize and delegitimize liberal democracy and ruin America’s credibility in the eyes of the world, and in North Korea whose clever leader sees Trump as hardly more than a scared and gullible bully so easy to manipulate because his head swells with unearned praises. But the same cannot be the case in many African countries, which he calls shitholes and whose peoples he regards as backward and primitive who should be banned from coming to civilized America. It is not impossible though that some denizens of some of these shitholes would sulk at Trump’s electoral loss, but they won’t be generally representative of the large majority that want this uncouth and rude person out of office. I don’t have enough space here to deal with the peculiarities of each country but it is safe to assume that majority of Africans, Black Africans mostly, did not approve of Trump as a person and as US President because of his disruptive policies. It would be interesting to know what majority of Egyptians think about the electoral shellacking. No matter who is in the White House, Egypt is always America’s most strategic ally in the Middle East-North Africa region. Its control of the Suez Canal, the vital link between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea that connects to the Indian Ocean, makes it a darling to be cultivated, hence Egypt is an annual recipient of billions of dollars in US military aid.

Let’s move over to Latin America where America’s grip has been slipping in the last four years in Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba and Mexico. Trump has failed to effect his much desired regime change in Venezuela; Cuba and Nicaragua remain a thorn in Trump’s flesh, so they would be glad to his back; and of course, there is Mexico, a contiguous neighbour Trump relentlessly sought to arm-twist to pay for a needless border wall. Mexican immigrants in California, reflecting the sentiments of their kinsfolk in the mother country, repaid him by massively voting against him. Cubans in particular would justly jubilate at his loss. Remember he maliciously reversed the positive gains Cuba-US relations had made under Barack Obama for no good reasons other than his visceral hatred of Obama. It is not impossible that Canadians next door, and their leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, would heave a sigh of relief and may be quietly celebrating the electoral debacle of this hateful character who has made America a regional bad boy.

The Middle East, the perpetual boiling cauldron, is a mixed bag of allies and foes. While Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu, and Saudi Arabia’s young authoritarian and ruthless Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have undoubtedly lost a most valuable ally and soulmate, Iran, Palestine, and Lebanon are a an entirely different proposition. Iran, although an implacable foe since its 1979 Islamic revolution, would celebrate Trump’s loss, especially on account of Trump’s assassination of its top army general, Suleimani Qassem. Left to me, Iran should demand that Trump be hauled before an international tribunal like the International Criminal Tribunal in The Hague to answer for his war crimes. Shouldn’t the Palestinians who have been made to hold the short end of the stick in America’s Middle East policy under Trump and his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital jubilate? No one can blame them. Lebanon, under the grip of Hezbollah, and Syria, would rejoice at Trump’s electoral humiliation. As for Syria, President Bashar al-Assad has survived two US presidents whose engineered regime change had failed, Trump being the latest casualty.

No matter the amount of diplomatic sugarcoating they may employ to describe the Trump presidency, a number of European nations such as France and Germany would not be shedding tears for his defeat. His unflattering treatment of Angel Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are evident, so are his attempts to fracture European solidarity and destroy the European Union. His regular haranguing of European NATO member-countries for freeloading on American benevolence, his unilateral retrenchment from and rubbishing multilateral agreements – the Paris Climate Change Accord, the Iran Nuclear pact – do not particularly commend him to Germany and France who believe in and work fervently to retain the post-WWII liberal international order.

Over all, it’s good riddance to plainly bad rubbish, to a thoroughly despicable character, and welcome to a civil and decorous person as leader of the most powerful nation on the planet.