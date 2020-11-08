George Bush

Former President of the United States of America, George Bush, has said that President Donald Trump, who lost the just-concluded election to Joe Biden, has the right to demand recounts and seek legal redress, adding that “any unresolved issues will be properly adjudicated.”

Bush, who was the 43rd President of the US, also said despite their political differences, “I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country.”

He said these in a congratulatory statement to President-elect, Joe Biden, posted on George W. Bush Presidential Centre on Sunday.

George Bush said: “I just talked to the President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden. I extended my warm congratulations and thanked him for the patriotic message he delivered last night.

“I also called Kamala Harris to congratulate her on her historic election to the vice presidency.

“I offered him (Biden) the same thing I offered Presidents Trump and Obama: my prayers for his success, and my pledge to help in any way I can.

“I want to congratulate President Trump and his supporters on a hard-fought campaign. He earned the votes of more than 70 million Americans – an extraordinary political achievement.

“They have spoken, and their voices will continue to be heard through elected Republicans at every level of government.”

He then said that it was a positive sign that so many people participated in the election, adding “No matter how you voted, your vote counted.

“Laura and I pray for our leaders and their families. We ask for God’s continued blessings on our country.

“And we urge all Americans to join us in wishing our next President and Vice President well as they prepare to take up their important duties,” George Bush added.

