Brian Browne

The American election is over. Despite his many allegations, Trump was not undone by a fraudulent hand or some wholesale conspiracy. If conspiracy was afoot, it was that unique genre called a conspiracy of one. The admixture of his acrid personality, incompetent leadership and palpable racism led to his defeat. His list of people to blame is so long as to be endless. However, that list serves no function resembling truth. He needs it as a psychological barrier protecting reality from destroying his distorted view of his place in the world. If he wants to know the truth behind his defeat all he has to do is cast his eyes on his own reflection.

The election outcome was predictable. For close to a year, this column predicted Trump would lose. An earlier edition of this column surmised Trump would do to himself in 2020 that which he had done to Hillary Clinton in 2016. This particular forecast came to pass with caustic accuracy. In 2016, Trump outdistanced Clinton by 306 electoral votes to 232. According to most reliable accounts, Biden will best Trump in electoral votes by the same figures. In a fundamental sense, Trump lost the election for the same reason Clinton did. He has replaced her as the most divisive political figure in the nation. In this election, he received the just reward for being the most reviled political actor in the land just as Clinton received it in 2016.

As such, Trump is among the rarest of men. He has the distinction of being the father of two of the largest electoral movements in the history of his nation. This would seem to portend well for his ambitions. However, his downfall became inevitable when the largest movement he spawned was the one aimed squarely against him. He gave birth to himself as a politician but was his own assassin. Rarely has a man been his own mother and executioner. Trump can lay claim to this strange duality; no one can take it from him and no one in their right mind should attempt to do so. This trophy is his alone. This is what he won in this election. It is as if he built a tall building not to live in but from which to jump. Donald Trump, master builder and master defenestrator!

This election witnessed the greatest voter turnout in American history. Over 151 million people voted. Trump ended with 72.7 million votes, the second highest total in any American presidential election. His devastation was that Biden won 78.2 million, the highest total in American history. These figures exceed the 2016 aggregate amount of 129 million by over 22 million voters. Of the over 22 million new voters, Trump gained roughly 9.9 million or less than half of the newcomers. Biden attracted over 12.5 million of the additional voters or roughly 55 percent of that group. In all, Biden won 50.9 percent of the total vote while Trump trailed significantly with 47.3 percent. In 2016, Clinton beat Trump by nearly 3 million in the popular vote; but she fell short in the electoral vote because of the maladroit campaign she ran. Biden ran a better campaign than Clinton. Also not saddled with the negative public perception that dogged Clinton, he bested Trump by over 5 million votes and 3.5 percentage points. By any objective measure, this was not a landslide neither was it a narrow cliffhanger. The victory becomes even more pronounced upon considering that Trump exploited all the prerogative of office and incumbency but to no avail. The trappings of office could not overcome Trump’s failings of leadership.

The sense that this was a narrow victory resulted from a perceptional mirage. In previous contests, Election Day balloting vastly outnumbered early mail-in voting. Thus, after a representative number of votes had been tallied on Election Day, it was relatively easy to project a winner early in the tabulation process. COVID-19 changed this but our psychological expectations regarding vote tabulation, based as they were on prior experience, did not adjust to the new reality. Our minds were still expecting vote tabulation to mirror pre-COVID elections.

Consistently downplaying the dangers of COVID, Trump and his Republican followers asked their supporters to cast walk-in ballots on Election Day as if this election could take place without the pandemic giving it special context. Biden and the Democrats on the other hand urged people to vote early by mail. Trump did a good job in soliciting additional Republican votes. The trouble was that Biden did a better job. Well, in all honesty, Biden did not do such a great job. He was barely a passable candidate. In the final analysis, Trump lost the election mainly due to his mishandling of COVID-19. Ironically, it was also his disregard of the virus that allowed him to make the contest more competitive than it should have been. Because he ignored the virus, Trump ran a more active campaign than did the more reticent Biden who observed all the social distancing protocols associated with COVID. Trump held large, crowded rallies and sent campaign volunteers knocking door-to-door in key areas. Biden offered none of these traditional campaign staples. Yet, Biden held an ace in the cut. Biden sagely calculated Trump and his antics would prove to be his best campaign tools and vote-getters.

The truth is that no matter how good Trump was in gathering additional support he was more proficient in drumming up even more opposition.

Early on, things looked good for Trump. This was due to procedural idiosyncrasy. In most states, the procedure for vote counting was to tabulate Election Day ballots first, then count the mailed ballots. This sequencing was used although most of the mailed ballots had arrived before Election Day. This method of tabulation lent Trump sizable, early leads in many states. This raised false hopes in the camp of conservatives and caused undue indigestion among the liberals. However, the number of mailed ballots was unprecedented and leaned heavily toward Biden. As those ballots were counted, the election slowly came to look as predicted. Trump’s lead melted into the mirage it was.

Biden was always poised for a distinct if unspectacular victory. However, the tabulation of mailed ballots was slower, more tedious than contemplated. The process thus took longer than normal. The sequence of vote tabulation and the length of time taken on the mailed ballots provided an uncertainty and suspense that obscured the more mundane reality: Trump’s loss was nigh inevitable.

The elongated process played into Trump’s hand in an untoward way. This shameless lout, well knows he lost. His campaign pollsters had warned him that Election Day would be his day of defeat. However, believing himself larger than the nation itself and aided by an army of blind followers, Trump began complaining of voter fraud and electoral subterfuge. Never has a sitting American president publicly described the electoral process as a massive criminal conspiracy. Never as any candidate done so with so little evidence.

Trump goaded and intimidated Republican operatives and law firms friendly to the party into filing lawsuits in various states alleging fraud. Conservative media outlets and sympathizers undertook a rather distasteful exercise. They began broadcasting unproven reports of fraud that later proved inimical to the truth. In Nevada, they claimed nonresidents of the state illegally voted. These alleged criminals turned out to be active military personnel stationed overseas in patriotic service to their country. In Pennsylvania, a postal worker recanted a false affidavit Republican operatives had coaxed him into signing. Without any investigation, Fox News aired the scurrilous allegation of the voting of a man deceased since 2006. Had they bothered to check, they would have found the widow of the deceased, as an act of enduring love, had taken to calling herself “Mrs. John Doe” instead of using her own given name. It was her legitimate and proper vote that Fox labeled as a fraud. Seems the only true fraud was committed by those trying to depict the election as a fraud.

The dozens of lawsuits have been to no avail. Many have been tossed from court for lack of merit. The cases are so weak that the major law firms associated with the party are quickly withdrawing from these cases. These firms do not want to incur the professional sanctions for pursuing merit-less cases or for submitting fraudulent evidence in support of baseless claims. Even Trump’s own administration undermined his claims of widespread fraud. The Department of Homeland Security hailed the election as the most secure on record. Several Justice Department officials also called the election a clean and good one.

Of course, if you look far and hard enough you will discover some irregularities. This is true with all elections and shall be with every election yet to come. No endeavor of this magnitude can occur without mistake. However, the mistakes were few and of minute import.

All the facts point to a Biden victory. Yet, Trump supporters would rather believe a falsehood than accept reality. This brings me to those curious people in Nigeria who adore, even idolize, Trump. Among this strange group are those so smitten with Trump that they see in him the latter day version of a biblical prophet. It is to you I now write. For it is troubling that people can be so duped into following the opposite of what they lay claim to believe.

To put it bluntly, you commit a monumental transgression against God when you proclaim Trump as an agent of the Heaven.

Unlike his most ardent foes, I do not label Trump a devil though if one where to use his conduct as a spiritual locator of sorts, I dare say he stands much closer to the gates of Hell than to those of Heaven. Trump inhabits that wretched crawlspace which is too low for moral man and too high for craven beast but properly befitting the sort of man who would rather act like a beast than a human being touched with a spark of the Divine.

Yet, you have been mulched and inveigled to believe in this buffoonish man that you marched for him in Nigeria despite the fact that he despises you. He hates you to the extent he has done everything in his presidential powers to stop you and those who look like you from entering his nation. You need not have done anything wrong. Being black and African is wrong enough in his eyes. But you have been so blinded that you cannot see the folly in admiring someone who would rather destroy you than look at you. For this, you have my sympathy. You consider yourself free; but you have placed upon yourself an odious yoke. It is never a good strategy to make a hero, let alone a demigod, of a man who despises you. This is an act of indirect yet frighteningly pungent self-hatred. How did so many African Christians bow to such a menial state in these modern times that they would parade in the very streets of their own nation for a man who would call the police to arrest or shoot them if they appeared at his front door? I could understand taking the servile posture during slavery or colonialism’s height. But why now?

A person is defined not only by the company he keeps but by the quality of those who teach him. This is where you have gone awry. Too many of you listen uncritically to TBN and similar outlets without realizing what they are. Without thinking, you accept what they tell you as if they are the voice of God. The people who run these platforms are no more prophets of God than is a pig in a poke. Yes, they shout long and repetitious prayers and freely lay hands on animate and inanimate objects alike. However, they also bind what they should loose and loose that which they should bind. They take money from those they should be giving it to and give it to those who do not need it. Worse of all, their teachings are not from above. Their teaching come from their own stomachs for what they promulgate are but the prejudices of white nationalist American culture.

Just because they have money to broadcast their propaganda across continents and oceans, you consider them blessed of God. That they have monetary power is the primary test you use to determine their rectitude. This means you are easily deceived for he who is quickly swayed by money is the most beguiled of all men.

They claim Trump is of God because he opposes abortion, gay rights and is for Israel. Trump is also a liar with a froward tongue, a man who has dropped countless bombs on innocent people, and a racist who would suppress black voting rights and jail black activists as terrorists if he had his way. He cares not for the poor for he has treated them with lethal indifference for the entire duration of the COVID crisis.

The folks at TBN love Trump because he is wedded to the same racial and other prejudices they hold. If you knew American history, their strident opposition to abortion and gay rights are but code words for prejudice against blacks and other minorities. They use such words, along with the phrase “law and order” to signal that they seek to return to the good old days when everything was black or white and that which was white was good while that which was black was placed underfoot or under the ground. They cannot stand the freedoms that others now seek because they see such freedom as impinging on their ability to subjugate these others.

They have fed you a steady diet of white nationalism and you have consumed it as the gospel. Those who lead you into this bog know much but understand little. As followers, you know little and understand almost nothing. You have been swindled as if by master thieves.

That so many Christians twisted their beliefs so as to adore Trump shows that human folly respects neither distance nor national boundary. Moreover, such bald foolishness is accepted more broadly and rapidly than its rarer opposite. For every wise man, there is a gang of fools waiting to waylay him for his prudence.

Those who believe that Trump and these TBN racketeers are chosen of God misread the Divine Book and the mission it gives. Those who see in Trump a latter-day prophet belittle God, turning Him into some mean, petty political deity. God is Love; thus our appeal to him and relationship with him cannot be based on some checklist of cultural biases and narrow hatreds. To do so is not to see God but to cast Him in our own image.

The spiritual world is a glorious canvas upon which we strive to paint the best of our humanity as we strive to follow the Divine. Yet to this wonderful exercise, these people rush in like crazed mechanics armed only with snake oil and a broken wrench. They can paint nothing compassionate or sublime with what they tote in hand and heart. They are full of hatred for those not like them. This is not how God would have it. The sun He created shines on both the just and unjust, the good and bad, saint and sinner. It even shines on Donald Trump. But after January 20, Inauguration Day, that sun will have to shine on Trump somewhere other than the White House.

