President Donald Trump has reportedly placed his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in charge of his lawsuits challenging the election after he was angered at advisers informing him that he has dim hopes of overturning the result.

As of Friday, Giuliani is charged with overseeing the legal challenges, and all of the public communications related to them, sources told the New York Times.

Trump allegedly looked to Giuliani as the ‘fighter’ who could take on his massively uphill battle to be reelected, despite his campaign facing a string of losses earlier in the day as cases were turned aside in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Arizona.

Yet Trump was still unwilling to admit defeat on Friday evening, returning to Twitter to claim had one both Georgia and Pennsylvania, as his pushed accusations that ballot signatures weren’t checked and and that poll watchers were not allowed to view the count.

His claims of fraud in Pennsylvania were echoed once more by White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as she appeared on Hannity on Fox News for the fourth night in a row to contest the result.

It comes despite the network itself naming Joe Biden as president elect.

McEnany claimed that Democrats had ‘designed’ the voting system to favor Joe Biden after they took advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to create an ‘election epidemic’.

Scroll down for video

President Donald Trump has placed his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani (pictured) in charge of his lawsuits challenging the election results, according to reports Friday

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Fox News for a fourth night claiming Democrats had ‘designed’ the voting system to favor Joe Biden

Trump on Friday night continued to tweet claims he has won Pennsylvania and Georgia although both of the states have been called for his rival Joe Biden

‘There is one party that has been in court fighting voter identification, fighting signature verification, trying to extend deadlines and that is the Democrat party, as they were trying to orchestrate the outcome of an election,’ McEnany claimed.

‘What happened in this election is they seized on a global pandemic and they created an election epidemic and we saw it happening.

‘I remember the campaign attorneys coming to the president and saying “We’re fighting this in court, and this in court, and they’re trying to extend the deadline here” and it’s like whack a mole.

‘They were designing this election with the mail-out ballots in Nevada to ensure that the system was designed to pick Joe Biden. All because of COVID-19,’ she fumed.

McEnany’s Friday night appearance on Hannity was devoid of the pile of papers and folder of affidavits she had been brandishing consistently over the previous three nights.

She alleged they detailed evidence of voter fraud, although the claims are as yet unfounded.

She did, however, return to her claims of election misconduct in Pennsylvania where she said she presented Fox producers with a copy of an email that showed the state’s Secretary of State telling counties at close to 9pm on election night that they could try to get voters to fix ballots that had been filled in incorrectly.

The White House Press Secretary claimed that in Democratic counties in the state, they had been allowed to try and fix defects in ballots throughout election day.

‘You have the avowed anti-Trump Secretary of State sending the equivalent of a Susan Rice smoking gun email to cover all her bases: “now you can do what we’ve been doing all along”.

‘This kind of equal protection violation makes this a corrupt election right there in Pennsylvania and this is what we’re arguing,’ McEnany alleged.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared on Hannity for the fourth night in a row on Friday as she continued to push claims of voter fraud in several states

McEnany has branded the Pennsylvania Secretary of State as ‘avowed anti-Trump’

Yet she said that the campaign feels confident in the recount in Georgia and in the litigation that has been filed.

‘I’m confident that if it’s gets to federal court, where it should be, we will have some honest jurors that will take a look at this and say, “no, if you’re a Republican, you deserve the equal amount of franchisement as a Democrat”, be it in Pennsylvania or beyond.’

Yet her confidence came as Trump’s advisors warned him that his chances of making any kind of comeback are looking less and less likely, the Times reports.

Their feedback led to the president looking to Giuliani Friday as he continued with his dogged determination not to concede the election and to try every possible option.

Yet some are said to be concerned with the former New York City mayor’s involvement following his press conference outside a landscaping company in Philadelphia last weekend that received some unflattering coverage.

Several Trump aides are concerned about Rudy Giuliani’s involvement following a bizarre press conference outside a landscaping company in Philadelphia last week, pictured

During the briefing, he and Trump’s son Eric argued widespread fraud without producing any evidence, just as Biden was predicted to be president elect by all the major networks.

The Times states that around a half dozen of Trump’s advisers believe that involving Giuliani will work against the president, endangering any legal challenges that are still available to him and scuppering his chances if he decides to run again in 2024.

Trump, however, is said to have placed his faith in the attorney after a meeting in the Oval Office on Thursday in which Giuliani allegedly berated the advisors via speakerphone, accusing them of not telling the president the truth about his chances.

Justin Clark, the deputy campaign manager, is said to have pushed back against Giuliani’s accusations.

The president appeared to have instilled Giuliani’s confidence on Friday as he continued to tweet about having won the states of Georgia and Pennsylvania and retweeting campaign style videos of himself.

‘Georgia Secretary of State, a so-called Republican (RINO), won’t let the people checking the ballots see the signatures for fraud,’ he tweeted.

‘Why? Without this the whole process is very unfair and close to meaningless. Everyone knows that we won the state. Where is @BrianKempGA?’ Trump then asked addressing the state’s governor.

President Trump continued to claim that he had won Georgia despite is being called for Biden

He continues to tweet that the election has been stolen from him with no evidence

He retweeted several quotes about himself insisting he would not give up

Trump also claimed he had won Pennsylvania as ‘700,000 ballots were not allowed to be viewed in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh which means, based on our great Constitution’.

He retweeted a 1994 New York Times article which detailed a case where a federal judge invalidated the votes in a state Senate election and filled the seat with a Republican after they decided that Democrats had engaged in a scheme to steal the election.

‘Wow. This is exactly what happened to us. Great courage by judge! This claim about election fraud is disputed,’ Trump wrote.

‘The worst thing you can do is bet against Donald Trump, considering what has been done against him. They flooded the zone with mail-in ballots. We need every vote counted, and ferociously,’ he also wrote, quoting his Fox ally Hannity.

The president enforced his determination to continue with the claims, despite the growing losses, with a clip of himself appearing on Jimmy Fallon in which he describes himself as ‘somebody who never gives up. We can never give up. Never’.

Trump appeared to almost acknowledge defeat for the first time as he stopped himself from uttering the words ‘Biden administration’ during his first address to the nation since he lost the election. He was speaking on the pandemic in the Rose Garden on Friday

However earlier in the day, Trump appeared to almost acknowledge defeat for the first time as he stopped himself from uttering the words ‘Biden administration’ during his first address to the nation since he lost the election.

It came as he insisted that he would never put the US into a coronavirus lockdown but said ‘time will tell’ if another administration takes office in January and does so.

Trump stopped short of mentioning Biden’s name but this is the closest he has ever come to acknowledging the President-elect will succeed him.

‘Ideally, we won’t go to a lockdown. I will not go, this administration will not be going to a lockdown,’ he said.

‘Hopefully the, the – uh – whatever happens in the future – who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell.’

Despite aides including daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner having reportedly urged Trump to admit defeat to salvage his reputation, he has persisted with unfounded accusations of widespread voting fraud.

The last time Trump spoke – in the White House briefing room two days after the election – he said without evidence that if ‘legal’ votes were counted he would ‘easily win’ the election.

Shortly before Trump emerged in the Rose Garden Friday, television networks and the Associated Press projected Biden the winner in Georgia and Trump in North Carolina.

The results put Biden on 306 electoral college votes and Donald Trump on 232 – precisely the same numbers, although not from the same states, as the president’s victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016, which he called a ‘massive landslide.’

The call shows the monumental uphill struggle Trump would have to overturn the popular will in multiple states – at least three and as many as six.

The calls end the longest-drawn out post-election wait for projected results in history.