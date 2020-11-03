By Holden Walter-warner For Dailymail.com

Published: 00:23 EST, 3 November 2020 | Updated: 01:26 EST, 3 November 2020

Donald Trump is using the last moments of his 2020 presidential campaign to continue blasting both the media and opponent Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter.

In a rally Monday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Trump accused the media of suppressing the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden, his laptop, and his connection to foreign energy companies.

‘Outside of what I say, it’s fading away,’ Trump said. ‘You can’t have a scandal if nobody writes about it. We have the fake news not writing about it and the Big Tech not writing. How can you have a scandal? Nobody’s talking about it. It’s called suppression.’

The ‘suppression’ Trump is referring to stems from Facebook and Twitter limiting the reach of the original New York Post article from mid-October that generated the controversy.

During a campaign rally Monday, Donald Trump bashed Hunter Biden and the media again

He claimed that the story about Hunter Biden and his business dealings was being suppressed

The social media giants did so because they believed Hunter Biden’s hard drive was acquired using hacked information.

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook and Jack Dorsey of Twitter were ultimately subpoenaed to appear before the Senate last week, where they defended their actions in regards to the story.

Dorsey claimed the New York Post’s Twitter account would be unlocked if they deleted their initial Tweet, although he appeared to back down after testifying in front of the Senate.

The New York Post claimed it obtained its information from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who allegedly found it on a laptop hard drive left by Hunter Biden at a repair store in Delaware back in April 2019.

Among the items discovered on his laptop was $21,000 worth of charges for a ‘live cam’ site, tens of thousands of dollars spent at a strip club, and illicit photos of Hunter Biden, including one showing him with a pipe in his mouth.

Some of the items recovered from Hunter Biden’s alleged hard drive include illicit photos

Joe Biden and his family have denied any inappropriate dealings in regards to Hunter Biden

Biden is facing off against Trump in the presidential election, with voting closing on Tuesday

The Biden campaign hasn’t discussed the emails in detail, but a letter obtained by Politico suggests Giuliani himself may be the victim of a campaign coming from the Russians.

‘They took The New York Post down for two weeks,’ Trump stated, although the locking of the news outlet’s Twitter accounts was reversed.

Trump has linked Hunter Biden’s emails with calls of corruption against Joe Biden, claiming, ‘He’s a corrupt politician.’

Hunter Biden did serve on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while Joe Biden was vice president, but both men deny allegations of any improprietary stemming from their respective roles.

Hunter Biden has been largely missing in action during Joe Biden’s campaign, despite other family members serving as surrogates down the home stretch.

On October 18, Trump claimed on Twitter that the alleged information on the laptop is damaging enough that Joe Biden should not be allowed to assume the presidency.

Lashing out against the media and social media companies has been a hallmark of Trump’s campaign to stay in the White House, and for his presidency in general. He has often accused media outlets and big tech companies of having liberal leaning biases.

Trump’s attack on the Biden family and the media come as the voting in the presidential election draws to a close.

According to the New York Times, 97.6 million votes have already been cast, which is more than two-thirds of the votes cast for the entire 2016 presidential election.

Trump made his comments in North Carolina, one of the pivotal battleground states in this year’s election. FiveThirtyEight currently projects a narrow, 1.7 point lead for Biden in the state.

In addition to North Carolina, Trump also made campaign stops in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin ahead of Election Day.