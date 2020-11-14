By Andrew Court For Dailymail.com

President Trump has held his first press conference since his election loss to Joe Biden, providing the public with an update on a COVID-19 vaccine.

And while Americans were eager to hear news about the potentially life-changing treatment, it was the Commander-in-chief’s drastically different appearance that caused the most commotion on social media.

Hundreds of viewers took to Twitter during the briefing – which was held in the White House Rose Garden on Friday afternoon – to remark that the 74-year-old’s hair had gone completely gray since he was last seen in public more than a week ago.

President Trump held his first press conference in more than a week on Friday, with many noting that the Commander-in-chief had let himself go gray since his loss to Joe Biden. He is pictured at left with his new silvery-white locks . Trump is usually known for his coif of bright organey-yellow hair, as pictured at right on November 5

‘I know this isn’t important but Trump finally stopped coloring his hair,’ one wrote, sharing a photo of the President from the press conference side-by-side with an image that was taken nine days ago.

The tweet prompted a flurry of mocking replies, with many attempting to deliver their best quips about Trump’s silvery-white locks.

‘His hair colourist has covid?’ one mused.

‘It appears Donald Trump’s hair dye has conceded,’ another joked.

A third person chimed in that his locks may have turned gray because ‘it’s stressful trying to overthrow a democracy’.

The President is seen on Friday discussing Operation Warp Speed – his public–private partnership to accelerate the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine

Many Twitter users attempted to deliver their best quips about Trump’s silvery-white locks

As Trump touted Operation Warp Speed – his public–private partnership to accelerate the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine – another viewer wittily replied: ‘Looks like Trump’s hair went gray with Warp Speed.’

Meanwhile, others on social media claimed Trump’s decision to stop dying his locks may have been a deliberate ploy for sympathy following his election loss.

‘He thinks we’ll feel sorry for him, a heartbroken and defeated old man…’ one theorized.

However, there were dozens of others who said that Trump’s new silvery tresses made him look more Presidential – an ironic fact as he is now set to be booted from the White House after four years.

There were also many also praised the Commander-in-chief’s new look – including those some on the left.

‘Noticed Trumps letting his hair go natural gray/white. Looks good. Better than the blonde. That’s all,’ one Twitter used posted.

Another popular tweet read: ‘I hate to say this but he looks much better gray’.