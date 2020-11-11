Victoria Ngozi Ikeano

SIR: Happenings in the United States of America these past four years have taught us and the world some lessons or better said, have reinforced some truths, universal and eternal. By the way, more drama may yet unfold between now and January 20, 2021, the day of America’s presidential inauguration. We do not know how things would pan out in the next 70 days.

The first truth is that no human being is imbued with the capacity/gift to be able to ‘see’, or make an accurate prediction about the trajectory of our life in the world. We should start to ignore pundits and seers of whatever hue from professors to clergymen, including professional seers that I hear abound in Europe and America, advertising their trade, claiming to know what tomorrow holds in store for people that consult them.

Truth is – those that indulged in foretelling outcome of the US elections generally got it wrong. The few that got it right only did so by chance. On the average, a landslide win was predicted for Joe Biden which meant that we would have known the result on the night of the election, latest wee hours of the next or when some 30 of the 50 state results were called. As this is being written, results from three states are yet to be confirmed. None of the ‘seers’ saw this scenario beforehand. Lesson: Ignore forecasters, seers et al.

Truth number two. There are two contrasting world views on earth today, each with their followership. Even in the celebration of Biden’s win, there were those that celebrated in the right, decent way and those that jubilated the wrong, inappropriate manner, mocking the loser. Although Donald Trump spewed hatred and was adept at mocking people, even the vulnerable, many people do not find this offensive while as others considered it repulsive. That he garnered some 70 million votes is a testament to this. Trump was very confident he would win with his strategy of demonization, showed little kindness while Biden preached the gospel of unity and showed empathy. At first as the results trickled in, Trump was in the lead in the decisive electoral college votes, he continued to lead as he took the first swing state after another; people sympathetic to Biden’s cause and his supporters began to lose hope; Trump and his supporters began to dream of re-election; then Biden started catching up, suddenly caught up and overtook Trump and won. Lesson: The mill of justice grinds slowly but surely.

If anybody can successfully persuade President Trump to abandon his antagonistic post-election plans and accept the fait accompli, it would be either his wife or daughter – the women in his life. Truth number three. Women are imbued by GOD with an inherent, unseen power that makes them silent leaders. They can use this special power from the Almighty for good or evil, by using it rightly to lead the man and a nation upwards for ascent or downwards to perdition. The world calls it feminine charm. We may yet learn more universal truths from America between now and next year as the world watches.

Victoria Ngozi Ikeano,

Lafia, Nassarawa State.