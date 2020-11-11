(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 1, 2020, US President Donald Trump (R) and US Attorney General William Barr step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. – US Attorney General Bill Barr gave federal prosecutors blanket authorization on November 9 to open investigations into voting irregularities, as President Donald Trump claimed that he lost the presidential election due to fraud. Barr, long a close defender of Trump, stressed that his letter to US attorneys around the country was not an indication that the Justice Department had evidence yet of genuine cases. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

US President Donald Trump makes his first official post-election appearance Wednesday for what should be a moment of national unity to mark Veteran’s Day, now marred by his refusal to acknowledge Joe Biden’s win.

The president was to visit Arlington National Cemetery around 11:00 am, four days after US media projected his Democratic rival would take the White House.

Since then he has not addressed the nation other than via Twitter and has not conceded to Biden, as is traditional once a winner is projected in a US vote.

And with Covid-19 cases shattering records across the country and states imposing new restrictions in a push to contain the virus before winter arrives, Trump seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.

Instead, he has remained shut up inside the presidential mansion, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win and filing lawsuits alleging voter fraud that so far have been backed up by only the flimsiest evidence.

Early Wednesday he was tweeting fresh evidence-free claims of election wins and ballot tampering, despite the consensus from international observers, world leaders, local election officials and US media that the November 3 vote was free and fair, and that there have no credible allegations of fraud.

Claiming that a poll in Wisconsin on Election Day had resulted in “possibly illegal suppression” he said he was “now preparing to win the state,” which was called for Biden one week ago.

“Many such ‘deplorable’ instances!” he added on Twitter.

Some Republicans were adding their voices to growing calls for the president to concede, with experts warning his refusal to do so was undermining the democratic process and holding up the transition to Biden, who takes office in January.

Among them was Republican secretary of state for Montana, Corey Stapleton, who heralded the “incredible things” Trump accomplished in office.

“But that time is now over. Tip your hat, bite your lip, and congratulate @JoeBiden,” he tweeted.

‘Embarrassment’



However, some of the most powerful figures in the Republican party — among them Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Senate leader Mitch McConnell — have appeared to back Trump in his bid to undermine Biden’s victory.

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration,” Pompeo said in a sometimes testy news conference Tuesday, while McConnell has said the president was “100 percent within his rights” to challenge the election in court.

None of the lawsuits appears to have the potential to change the result of votes and even a planned recount of Biden’s paper-thin victory in Georgia, or anywhere else, would be unlikely to change the fundamental math.

“I just think it’s an embarrassment, quite frankly,” Biden said Tuesday when asked what he thinks about the president’s refusal to acknowledge defeat.

But otherwise, he has largely ignored Trump, signalling that despite attempts by the Republican to stymie his transition to power he was increasingly a president in waiting.

With Biden addressing the nation, setting up a coronavirus task force, speaking with world leaders including Trump allies, vetting potential cabinet members and delivering policy speeches, the president’s only known activities outside the White House have been to play golf twice over the weekend, after the results came in.

Normally routine secret presidential intelligence briefings have been off the daily schedule. He has made no mention of the dramatic rebound in the Covid-19 pandemic across the country.

Trump’s only significant presidential action has been the abrupt firing of defence secretary Mark Esper on Monday, which he announced on Twitter.

His failure to concede has no legal force in itself, but the General Services Administration, the usually low-key agency that manages the Washington bureaucracy, has refused to sign off on the transition, holding up funding and security briefings.

Biden’s inauguration is on January 20.