Apostle Lawrence Achudume



From the above scripture, we could see that David’s expectation was in the Lord. David fought twenty-nine battles and lost none, neither was there any record of injury. He escaped twenty-one recorded attempt of Saul trying to kill him. He had to wait fourteen years after he was anointed as a king to ascend the throne, but his expectation and trust was in the Lord. Who and where you are expecting from, determines whether you will move from glory to glory or not. If your expectation is from a wrong place, you will be disgraced and your hope dashed.

It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man. Psalm 118:8



What makes you stand out is the Ark. The Ark is the distinction. If you do not carry the Ark, you cannot make a mark. What will you do, when Jordan overflows its banks? (Joshua 3:1-6)

Until you bear the Ark, you cannot put your feet in Jordan. The Ark-bearers are straight–spirited. Their spirit is upright and they are obedient to instructions. It takes the ark to make a way in Jordan and to make the wall of Jericho to fall. It also takes the ark to enter Jerusalem triumphantly. You need to be an Ark-bearer.

If you carry the presence of God, mountains will melt, Jordan will part and your Jericho will fall. The presence of God is what makes huge difference in the life of a man (Exodus 33:13-19).

David’s major secret of favour is his walk with God. His fellowship with Him makes a huge difference. He is well connected to God and was not ready to trade with his relationship with God (Psalm 42:1-2).

David was a man that carries the presence of God. In our journey here on earth, one thing that is needful for us to make success is His presence.

Challenges, afflictions, troubles and answers to what we carry as individual. Life has a way of asking, “what are you carrying?” This question does not answer to verbal answer. It is what you are carrying that answers. That is why many people have been knocked out and knocked down.

Lift up your heads, O ye gates; and be ye lift up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in.



Who is this King of glory? The LORD strong and mighty, the LORD mighty in battle.

Lift up your heads, O ye gates; even lift them up, ye everlasting doors; and the King of glory shall come in.



Who is this King of glory? The LORD of hosts, he is the King of glory. Selah. Psalm 24:7-10

Funso Adeniyi-Martins Victory Life Bible Church Intl Off. Km 9, Olabisi Onabanjo Way opp. OGTV, Ajebo road, Abeokuta, Ogun State. Mobile- +234 703-8596-246 website-www.vlbcinternational.org