Tucker Carlson has urged America’s liberal media outlets not to sweep concerns of voter fraud ‘under the rug’ by prematurely calling the election for Joe Biden.

The Fox News anchor said ‘shutting down legitimate discourse… destroys social trust and it sets the table for awful things to come.’

Yesterday several TV networks cut away from Donald Trump‘s address from the White House after he started repeated so-far unsubstantiated claims of electoral malpractice.

Yet Carlson suggested these broadcasters are duty-bound to cover such accusations and not airbrush them from the election.

In a live monologue, he said: ‘So let’s stop this right now. Slow down. No hasty calls.

‘Our system works. It has worked before. If people air concerns, resolve the concerns.

‘Don’t call them names, don’t sweep those concerns under the rug, don’t shut it down artificially with unelected news anchors.

‘Let our system work. Only by doing that will we have a country we are going to want to live in 20 years from now.’

The conservative presenter drew parallels with Bush v. Gore 2000 in which the election hinged on a recount in the toss-up state of Florida.

The Supreme Court was eventually forced to intervene and declare Bush the winner.

But for weeks networks covered the race, remembered for the ‘hanging chads’ and whether partially hole-punched ballots could be counted.

Protests around the country have flared-up in the remaining battleground states, with Trump supporters yelling: ‘Stop the count!’ (Nevada pictured)

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks while flanked by vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris

Carlson said that although the process 20 years ago was ‘excruciating’ it was proper to wait before it was called.

He said: ‘For the record, the news organizations in this country covered every moment of it.

‘No one in any newsroom in America even considered censoring information about what was happening. That would have been regarded as grotesque and immoral.

‘Then, as now, almost everyone in the media was a partisan Democrat. But in 2000, they understood that preserving the public’s faith in the system was more important than getting Al Gore or anyone else into the White House.

‘So they pushed for openness and transparency in the process, and thank God they did.’

Trump has already demanded a recount in Wisconsin after coming within 1 percentage point of Biden.

Recounts could also be triggered automatically in Georgia and Pennsylvania where the race is razor-tight.

Protests around the country have flared-up in the remaining battleground states, with Trump supporters yelling: ‘Stop the count!’

Carlson warned that these Trump loyalists will likely not accept the election if it is declared by media outlets that have not given coverage to their grievances.

He said: ‘It’s entirely possible now that someday soon the news media will decide to shut this election down. Believe it or not, they effectively have the power to do that.’

But he said they should ‘pull back… resist hasty calls. You’d make certain that we got to the bottom of any credible claim of fraud.’

‘Not all of the claims are credible, but some are. You would air the hanging chads. You let the process work as we did in 2000.’