By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 22:39 EST, 6 November 2020 | Updated: 22:55 EST, 6 November 2020

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed that Joe Biden is ‘a hologram’ who is will ‘make you drink Starbucks every day from now until forever’.

In a strange introduction to his Friday night show Carlson, one of Donald Trump‘s most passionate cheerleaders, warned that Biden – currently on track to be named president – was ‘a vapor’.

‘We have no clue what Joe Biden actually thinks, or even if he’s capable of thinking,’ warned the man with the highest ratings on Fox News.

Tucker Carlson on Friday night issued a dire warning about ‘hologram’ Joe Biden

Carlson said that Biden, 77, was a ‘vapor’ who was unknown to America

‘He hasn’t told us and no one’s made him tell us for a full year.

‘In fact, it’s becoming clear there is no Joe Biden. The man you may remember from the 1980s is gone.

‘What remains is a projection of sorts, a hologram designed to mimic the behavior of a non-threatening political candidate: “Relax, Joe Biden’s here. He smiles a lot. Everything’s fine.”

‘That’s the message from the vapor candidate.’

He repeated the common Republican refrain, frequently amplified by Trump, that Biden was a puppet of Left-wing politicians such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Carlson said the people ‘behind Biden’ were intent on making everyone agree with them, and preventing dissent.

And, bizarrely, he claimed they wanted to make Americans ‘drink Starbucks every day’.

Joe Biden, pictured at a coffee shop – not a Starbucks – in New Hampshire in May 2019

A Biden coffee mug is sold at the DNC in September 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina

‘They demand obedience to diversity, which is to say, legitimate differences between people is the last thing they want,’ he said.

‘These people seek absolute sameness, total uniformity. You’re happy with your corner coffee shop?

‘They want to make you drink Starbucks every day from now until forever, no matter how it tastes. That’s the future.’

The 51-year-old described Biden’s candidacy as ‘a purely corporate enterprise’, mocking him as being ‘a former credit card shill from Wilmington, Delaware’.

And he was brutal in his assessment of Biden’s running mate, describing the former attorney general of California as ‘purely an advertising gimmick’.

‘We have never seen a more soulless project,’ he said.

‘They literally picked Kamala Harris as Biden’s running mate, someone who can’t even pronounce her own name. Not that it matters, because it’s purely an advertising gimmick.’

Trump, he said, was hated because ‘he won’t obey’.

Carlson derided Biden, as Trump has done, as the candidate of media, tech, billionaires and Wall Street.

‘It’s insulting to say that Joseph R. Biden won this election, if that is what comes to pass,’ he said.

‘The tech companies will have won. The big banks will have won. The government of China, the media establishment, the permanent bureaucracy, the billionaire class – they will have won, and not in the way that democracy promises.’