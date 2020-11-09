ISTANBUL—Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the governor of Turkey’s central bank, and the country’s finance minister announced his resignation, in a surprise weekend shake-up that fueled uncertainty over the direction of an economy caught in deepening currency crisis.

The finance minister, Berat Albayrak, who is also a son-in-law of Mr. Erdogan, said he was stepping down in a late Sunday Instagram post, a day after Mr. Erdogan ousted Murat Uysal from his post at the helm of the central bank, replacing him with Naci Agbal, a former finance minister.

The reshuffle followed weeks of a currency selloff that has pushed the Turkish lira 30% down against the U.S. dollar this year. The slump, which echoes the lira’s steep drop of 2018, has alarmed economists, who fear it could crystallize into a balance-of-payments crisis that could hammer the $740 billion emerging-market economy.

In his resignation message, Mr. Albayrak cited health problems and said, “I have decided that I couldn’t continue my task as minister.”

Causing confusion on Sunday, Turkish state media didn’t convey the news and the presidency kept silent. It is possible that Mr. Albayrak will ultimately keep his post: In April, Mr. Erdogan rejected the resignation of his interior minister, who announced his decision to step down in a tweet.

If the departure of the 42-year-old Mr. Albayrak from the finance ministry is confirmed, it will mark a shift from Mr. Erdogan’s approach since the failed coup of 2016 to lean heavily on a close group of family relatives. Mr. Albayrak, who led the treasury since 2018 after a stint as energy minister, was Mr. Erdogan’s preferred emissary to the White House, where he bonded with Jared Kushner, an adviser and son-in-law to President Trump.

Steered by Mr. Erdogan since 2003, Turkey experienced a decade of explosive economic growth that thrust the country into the Middle East equivalent of an “Asian tiger,” made it a magnet for foreign investors and bolstered its status as one of Washington’s closest partners in the region.

In recent years, however, Mr. Erdogan has departed from the economic discipline that prevailed during his early years in office, dismissing scores of seasoned technocrats and repeatedly swaying the central bank on interest-rate decisions.

The Turkish leader’s policies have discouraged many investors from coming to the country and caused an exodus of capital from its bond and stock markets. That has put Turkey on a perilous course, economists say, because the nation of 83 million is saddled with a chronic deficit in savings and can’t expand at a fast clip without significant funding inflow.

As the coronavirus pandemic hit Turkish economic mainstays, such as tourism, automobile and manufactured goods, causing double-digit unemployment, Mr. Erdogan upset Turkey’s U.S. and European allies, notably by testing an advanced air-defense system the country bought from Russia and challenging maritime boundaries in the Mediterranean Sea.

“He has transformed Turkey into an unpredictable economy that is less and less open and not friendly to investors,” said Ibrahim Turhan, a professor of economics at the Istinye University in Istanbul.

Turkish officials declined to comment on Mr. Albayrak’s resignation message and Mr. Erdogan’s economic policies.

The shake-up comes as Mr. Erdogan will have to navigate the transition from President Trump, with whom he had warm relations, to President-elect Joe Biden. When Mr. Biden was vice president, they had differences over matters such as how to combat Islamic State.

As of late Sunday, Mr. Erdogan hadn’t congratulated Mr. Biden for his victory.

Mr. Agbal, the new central bank governor who was named on Saturday, earned a reputation as a competent technocrat during his time as finance minister between 2015 and 2018. But like his predecessor, he might have to contend with an interventionist Mr. Erdogan, who disputes mainstream economic theory that inflation is best fought by tightening money supply with higher interest rates.

At stake is whether Mr. Agbal will have the leeway to increase interest rates, which analysts say would be the most effective short-term measure to restore confidence in the lira.

Analysts questioned whether Mr. Agbal’s proximity with Mr. Erdogan—he has been affiliated with the ruling Justice and Development Party and held a senior position at the presidency before his appointment on Saturday—would give him the necessary clout to challenge the president’s unorthodox views on monetary policy or, on the contrary, would lead him to implement presidential instructions.

“Our major concern is that the replacement of Mr. Uysal brings in just a different executor, who remains without true powers and independence that a central banker needs,” Cristian Maggio, head of emerging-market research at TD Securities, said in a note.

Last year, faced with a drop in approval ratings and a string of electoral defeats in municipal elections, Mr. Erdogan pledged to open the credit tap to re-create the rapid economic growth that characterized the first decade of his 18 years in power.

In July 2019, he appointed Mr. Uysal to the central bank, saying the previous governor had failed to act on his orders to cut rates. Within less than a year, Mr. Uysal, whose surname means “docile” in Turkish, slashed rates to 8.25% from 24%.

This push for growth renewed pressure on the lira, which started to fall again. In a bid to contain the slide, the central bank sold foreign exchange from its reserves and borrowed dollars from domestic banks to buy lira.

However, when the pandemic crippled the world economy, the strategy backfired.

Encouraged to take cheap loans, businesses and households splurged on imported products, even as tourism fell, reducing the amount of foreign currency entering the country and causing gaping holes in its current account. Plugging these holes drained foreign-exchange resources from the central bank, which now owes more foreign currency to domestic banks than it has in its coffers.

The central bank changed tack in September, increasing its benchmark interest rate to 10.25%. But the move failed to stem selling pressure on the lira because the benchmark rate remained negative when adjusted for inflation, making holding the Turkish currency unattractive for foreign investors and residents alike.

Mr. Agbal will face a credibility test on Nov. 19, when the central bank is scheduled to hold its next monetary policy meeting. Some economists predicted the lira will hit record lows unless the central bank announces an emergency rate increase in the coming days.

Write to David Gauthier-Villars at David.Gauthier-Villars@wsj.com